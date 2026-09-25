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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Maternal Health

SHA offers more than 10,000 healthcare providers under expanded cover
Health and Wellness

SHA offers more than 10,000 healthcare providers under expanded cover

Speaking to Radio Generation on Wednesday, SHA Assistant Director for Registration and Compliance Dr Gilbert Osoro said the authority had more than 10,000 empanelled and contracted healthcare providers across the country, allowing members to access services through the expanded health financing system

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KMPDU gives gov't seven days to resolve nurses’ strike
Health and Wellness

KMPDU gives gov't seven days to resolve nurses’ strike

Addressing journalists on Monday, KMPDU Secretary-General Dr Devji Atella said the more than 40-day industrial action had severely disrupted services in public hospitals, leaving doctors under increasing pressure and patients exposed to preventable complications and deaths.

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PS Oluga: Donor exit leaves Kenya with Sh72bn health funding hole
Health and Wellness

PS Oluga: Donor exit leaves Kenya with Sh72bn health funding hole

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Wednesday, Oluga said Kenya has for years relied heavily on bilateral and multilateral partners to finance programmes covering HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, maternal health and other services. He said donor financing had become increasingly uncertain since 2016 as traditional development partners began prioritising domestic challenges

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Six in 10 Kenyan babies get exclusive breast milk in first six months
Health and Wellness

Six in 10 Kenyan babies get exclusive breast milk in first six months

Unicef said the steady rise in breastfeeding has contributed to reducing infant deaths, but warned that the national figure does not tell the whole story. Nearly four in 10 babies in the country are still not receiving the full benefits of exclusive breastfeeding, with major differences recorded between counties.

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Health Ministry to deepen partnership with NGOs under Taifa Care, Duale says
Health and Wellness

Health Ministry to deepen partnership with NGOs under Taifa Care, Duale says

Speaking during a consultative meeting with the Health NGOs Network (HENNET) on Tuesday, Duale said the government would strengthen coordination with non-state actors through structured partnerships aimed at aligning development interventions with national priorities while enhancing transparency, accountability and the delivery of health services across the country

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Kenya lands Sh10.4bn boost to tackle maternal, newborn deaths
Health and Wellness

Kenya lands Sh10.4bn boost to tackle maternal, newborn deaths

The investment will support the implementation of the Every Woman Every Newborn Everywhere (EWENE) Acceleration Plan, with the government targeting improvements in maternal and newborn health services across 21 counties identified as having the highest burden of preventable deaths.

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UNICEF, WHO call for stronger breastfeeding support for mothers worldwide
Global Affairs

UNICEF, WHO call for stronger breastfeeding support for mothers worldwide

In a joint statement issued ahead of the annual campaign, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell and WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said breastfeeding remains one of the most effective ways to protect children from disease and improve long-term health outcomes, but many families continue to face barriers to accessing adequate support.

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