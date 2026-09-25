Governors call for technology investment to transform healthcare
The call was made during the “Connect, Power, Heal” side event held on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 25, 2026.
The call was made during the “Connect, Power, Heal” side event held on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 25, 2026.
Speaking to Radio Generation on Wednesday, SHA Assistant Director for Registration and Compliance Dr Gilbert Osoro said the authority had more than 10,000 empanelled and contracted healthcare providers across the country, allowing members to access services through the expanded health financing system
The President said the country’s health challenge was not only a shortage of hospitals but also gaps in the availability of essential services where they are most needed.
Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the facilities will form part of the Mother and Child Lifeline Initiative and will be established in Nairobi, Bomet, Kwale, Mombasa, Garissa, Kisumu, Embu, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu and West Pokot.
The Former Kesses MP said education support would not be limited to technical training, adding that he would also target primary and secondary schools to improve literacy, enrollment and transition rates.
Addressing journalists on Monday, KMPDU Secretary-General Dr Devji Atella said the more than 40-day industrial action had severely disrupted services in public hospitals, leaving doctors under increasing pressure and patients exposed to preventable complications and deaths.
The Commission said it was especially concerned by reports of deaths during the strike, with maternal, neonatal and perinatal cases among those reported.
State Department for Medical Services Principal Secretary Dr Ouma Oluga says the government has allocated Sh19 billion to primary healthcare, with greater emphasis being placed on preventing diseases and detecting health risks before they develop into serious and expensive conditions
The number of perinatal deaths, involving children aged zero to 20 weeks, stood at 3,854 by August 31, making it the highest of the three categories tracked by the ministry.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Wednesday, Oluga said Kenya has for years relied heavily on bilateral and multilateral partners to finance programmes covering HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, maternal health and other services. He said donor financing had become increasingly uncertain since 2016 as traditional development partners began prioritising domestic challenges
The nationwide strike began on July 29 and has disrupted services in public health facilities, leaving patients in some counties to seek treatment from private and mission hospitals.
The announcement adds to billions of shillings that the government has allocated to the health sector since President Ruto took office in September 2022
Rachel cited an estimated maternal mortality rate of about 355 deaths per 100,000 live births and neonatal mortality of approximately 21 deaths per 1,000 live births, highlighting the urgency of improving maternal and newborn healthcare
He said Nairobi had 7,820 community health promoters serving about 780,000 households, making the network a critical link between residents and formal health facilities
Unicef said the steady rise in breastfeeding has contributed to reducing infant deaths, but warned that the national figure does not tell the whole story. Nearly four in 10 babies in the country are still not receiving the full benefits of exclusive breastfeeding, with major differences recorded between counties.
According to the Ministry of Health, the investment is expected to improve access to quality maternal and newborn care for about 5.9 million women and newborns while helping prevent an estimated 46,494 maternal and newborn deaths by 2031.
Speaking during a consultative meeting with the Health NGOs Network (HENNET) on Tuesday, Duale said the government would strengthen coordination with non-state actors through structured partnerships aimed at aligning development interventions with national priorities while enhancing transparency, accountability and the delivery of health services across the country
The investment will support the implementation of the Every Woman Every Newborn Everywhere (EWENE) Acceleration Plan, with the government targeting improvements in maternal and newborn health services across 21 counties identified as having the highest burden of preventable deaths.
In a joint statement issued ahead of the annual campaign, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell and WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said breastfeeding remains one of the most effective ways to protect children from disease and improve long-term health outcomes, but many families continue to face barriers to accessing adequate support.
Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda, who sits on the Senate Health Committee, said inspections conducted by the committee had exposed major gaps in ambulance operations, with many vehicles either grounded or operating in poor condition.
Under the framework, Kenya and the United States will work together to enhance the fight against HIV, malaria, tuberculosis and emerging disease outbreaks through improved disease monitoring, stronger laboratory networks, expanded use of digital health technologies and a more dependable supply of medical commodities.
Murang’a County says it will launch a fully equipped Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Unit and a modern Women’s Clinic at Maragwa Hospital on Friday, aimed at improving specialised care and reducing Nairobi referrals for patients.
According to Dr. Omanwa, infertility remains a major challenge across the world, with African countries recording some of the highest rates despite the continent’s high birth rates.
Following talks with pediatric experts, he emphasised strengthening healthcare systems, expanding access, and reducing preventable deaths, as the government accelerates reforms under Universal Health Coverage and the Taifa Care Model.
President William Ruto announced a partnership with Amsons Group to construct 10 mother and child hospitals in Kenya. Amsons will fund construction while the government provides land, equipment and health personnel, supporting Universal Health Coverage.
In a Radio Generation interview on Tuesday, Willow Health Media CEO Dr. Mercy Korir said accurate health information helps people seek proper care, while misinformation can push them to unsafe alternatives.
To address the gaps, the Ministry of Health is introducing targeted programmes aimed at improving results in counties carrying the highest burden of maternal and newborn deaths.
Through this system, counties are being equipped with advanced diagnostic tools such as CT scanners, radiology machines, and other specialised equipment, enabling patients to receive services within their local facilities instead of being referred to distant national hospitals.
Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga has announced a six-month maternal and newborn health initiative from May 2026, urging Kenya’s counties to fix systemic gaps in data use, accountability and service access.
The initiative, supported by the United States government in collaboration with Kenya’s Ministry of Health, aims to strengthen the capacity of hospitals and health centres to manage complications during childbirth and in the critical first hours of a newborn’s life.