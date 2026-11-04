Kenya records 61% contraceptive use among married women as family planning gaps persist

Kenya has recorded a 61 per cent contraceptive use rate among married women, but new survey findings show that more than one in four contraceptive-use episodes end within the first year, pointing to challenges in maintaining consistent family planning use.

The 2025–26 Kenya Mini Demographic and Health Survey, released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) on November 3, 2026, indicates that although awareness of modern family planning methods is almost universal, a considerable number of women still discontinue their chosen methods within a short period.

The survey found that 56 per cent of married women use modern contraceptives, while another five per cent rely on traditional methods, bringing the overall contraceptive use rate to 61 per cent.

It further established that 99 per cent of married women are aware of at least one modern family planning method, highlighting the widespread knowledge of available contraceptive options across the country.

Among the modern methods, implants and injectables are the most widely used, accounting for 23 per cent and 19 per cent of contraceptive use respectively.

Pills are used by seven per cent of married women, while intrauterine devices (IUDs) account for four per cent. Male condoms remain among the least used methods, at one per cent.

Despite the high level of awareness and uptake, the survey raises concerns over the number of women who stop using contraception within the first 12 months.

According to the findings, 28 per cent of contraceptive-use episodes end within a year, with the desire to become pregnant and concerns over side effects emerging as the leading reasons for discontinuation.

The desire to have a child accounts for 25 per cent of discontinued contraceptive use, while side effects and health-related concerns contribute to another 24 per cent of cases.

The findings also show that overall demand for family planning among women stands at 76 per cent. However, only 61 per cent have their contraceptive needs met, while 16 per cent still have unmet family planning needs.

The survey further points to a gap between future intentions and actual contraceptive use, with 44 per cent of currently married women who are not using any method indicating that they intend to adopt contraception in the future.

The figures come as Kenya works towards meeting its Family Planning 2030 (FP2030) commitments, which seek to expand access to modern contraceptive methods and address the unmet demand for family planning services.

Under the commitments, the country targets an increase in modern contraceptive use from 58 per cent to 64 per cent by 2030. It also aims to bring down unmet family planning needs from 16 per cent to 10 per cent within the same period.

The latest survey was conducted across 29,875 selected households, with 27,612 found to be occupied during the exercise.

A total of 22,507 women aged between 15 and 49 were identified as eligible for individual interviews. Of these, 21,231 participated, representing a response rate of 94 per cent.

The survey also recorded slightly higher response rates in rural areas compared to urban areas.