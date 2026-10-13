Business

One of the weakest performers was sugar, where output dropped by 24.8 per cent to 613,000 metric tonnes in 2025. Soft drinks production moved in the opposite direction, rising by 4.9 per cent to 703.7 million litres, although this was lower than the 15.6 per cent expansion recorded the previous year. Processed milk also posted gains, increasing from 619.1 million litres in 2024 to 701.5 million litres in 2025.