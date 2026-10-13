Private sector must drive youth employment, youth advocate says
Peter Gitau outlines measures he says could help Kenyan businesses grow and create sustainable jobs, including tax incentives, simpler licensing and improved access to capital.
Peter Gitau outlines measures he says could help Kenyan businesses grow and create sustainable jobs, including tax incentives, simpler licensing and improved access to capital.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 6, NPS said the recent crashes had resulted in deaths, serious injuries, destruction of property and other consequences, prompting police to strengthen enforcement and conduct targeted operations in different parts of the country
The survey, conducted between September 15 and 25, 2026, found that housing and roads each received 16.3% when respondents were asked which areas the government had performed best
In its Consumer Price Index report released on September 30,2026,the bureau said food prices increased by 9.5 per cent over the year, while transport recorded the sharpest rise at 15.6 per cent. Prices under housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased by 3.2 per cent over the same period.
The suspect was taken to Pangani Police Station, where he remains in custody as police complete investigations and prepare him for court
The President maintained that these constitutional requirements should guide officers in their daily interactions with members of the public, including during arrests, investigations, crowd management and conflict resolution
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Wednesday, Ndungu said Kiambu has one of Kenya’s largest county economies but argued that its economic potential is yet to translate fully into investment, employment and development
Food prices remained the biggest source of pressure after rising by 9.0 per cent in August compared with the same month last year. Transport costs recorded an even sharper increase, rising by 15.7 per cent over the same period.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Thursday, Njeru said the effects of poor governance were increasingly being felt in households and schools, with poverty, food insecurity, children being out of school and inadequate teacher competencies threatening the development of Kenya’s human capital
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, the former police spokesperson said corruption has become deeply entrenched because society increasingly celebrates wealth acquired through dishonest means while looking down on public servants who choose integrity.
Data released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows that sugar production rose by 21.98 per cent to 348,143 tonnes between January and May this year, compared to 285,418 tonnes produced during the same period in 2025.
In a statement issued on Monday, the authority said the pedestrians were arrested during an ongoing operation targeting people who ignore pedestrian infrastructure and instead cross busy highways, an offence that disrupts traffic flow and exposes road users to serious danger.
The latest Quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Report released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows agriculture, forestry and fishing activities grew by 4.9 per cent during the first quarter of 2026. The performance matched the country's overall economic growth, reinforcing the sector's place as one of the biggest contributors to national development.
The June 2026 report indicates that several commonly used household items registered price increases between May and June, making routine spending more expensive for consumers.
The breakdown of transfers shows that those in paid employment received Sh5.06 billion from relatives in Kenya, with Sh2.38 billion in cash and Sh2.67 billion in in-kind support. Students abroad were mainly supported through cash transfers, with very little in-kind assistance recorded.
The report, launched on Tuesday, June 16, revealed that Kenyans living abroad sent home remittances worth Sh931.8 billion between June 2024 and May 2025, with a significant share of the money directed towards consumption rather than investment.
The survey places diaspora remittances among Kenya’s strongest foreign exchange earners, at times surpassing key traditional export sectors.ey
Kenya continues to import large quantities of essential commodities including wheat, rice, edible oils and sugar, while yellow maize is also brought in from time to time to cover shortages during dry spells and stabilise supply.
New figures contained in the 2026 Economic Survey show maize imports increased by 51.4 percent to 468,109 metric tonnes in 2025, reversing two consecutive years of decline.
The PS explained that KNBS reported 238,000 construction jobs in 2025, a figure that reflects annual employment across the entire construction sector. He noted that broader estimates place total sector employment, including indirect roles, at about 765,000 jobs.
He says the country is underperforming compared to its regional peers despite stable global growth.
Latest figures from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics show that electronic waste rose by 4.5 percent in 2025, reaching 55,956 metric tons, compared to 53,559 metric tons the previous year. The trend reflects a steady climb from 48,461 tonnes recorded in 2021, pointing to a growing challenge in managing discarded electronics.
One of the weakest performers was sugar, where output dropped by 24.8 per cent to 613,000 metric tonnes in 2025. Soft drinks production moved in the opposite direction, rising by 4.9 per cent to 703.7 million litres, although this was lower than the 15.6 per cent expansion recorded the previous year. Processed milk also posted gains, increasing from 619.1 million litres in 2024 to 701.5 million litres in 2025.
Education experts say the increase reflects continued government focus on early childhood education, alongside community-driven efforts that have encouraged parents to take children to school earlier. Programmes targeting girls have also helped reduce barriers that once kept many out of class.
Suna East MP Junet Mohamed said the 2026 Economic Survey shows Kenya’s economy is strengthening and ranks third in sub-Saharan Africa. Speaking in Bomet during a burial, he pointed to road works, maize output and jobs.
Kenya’s growth rate also dipped slightly from 4.7 per cent in 2024 to 4.6 per cent in 2025, despite the report noting that “positive growths in all sectors of the economy” were achieved during the year.
Economist XN Iraki, in a Radio Generation interview, reviewed the 2026 Economic Survey and said Kenya’s 4.6% growth and 800,000 jobs figures should be tested against everyday conditions, citing likely informality.
At the University of Nairobi, government funding reduced from Sh2.44 billion in 2023/2024 to Sh947.8 million in 2024/2025, before falling further to Sh534.79 million in 2025/2026.
The Judges' Retirement Benefits Bill 2025 was introduced in the National Assembly on June 19, 2025, by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah. The Bill proposes the creation of a judges’ retirement benefits fund, into which all pension contributions by judicial officers would be paid and overseen by a board of trustees.
From January to September 2025, spending on medicinal and pharmaceutical products totaled Sh62.1 billion, down from Sh79.6 billion over the same period in 2024, a reduction of Sh17.5 billion, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).