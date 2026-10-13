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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

KNBS

Kenya inflation rises to 6.8% as food, transport costs climb
Business

Kenya inflation rises to 6.8% as food, transport costs climb

In its Consumer Price Index report released on September 30,2026,the bureau said food prices increased by 9.5 per cent over the year, while transport recorded the sharpest rise at 15.6 per cent. Prices under housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased by 3.2 per cent over the same period.

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Njeru warns Kenya risks losing a generation to poverty, poor education
Exclusives

Njeru warns Kenya risks losing a generation to poverty, poor education

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Thursday, Njeru said the effects of poor governance were increasingly being felt in households and schools, with poverty, food insecurity, children being out of school and inadequate teacher competencies threatening the development of Kenya’s human capital

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KNBS: Agriculture retains top spot as Kenya’s economic mainstay
Business

KNBS: Agriculture retains top spot as Kenya’s economic mainstay

The latest Quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Report released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows agriculture, forestry and fishing activities grew by 4.9 per cent during the first quarter of 2026. The performance matched the country's overall economic growth, reinforcing the sector's place as one of the biggest contributors to national development.

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E-waste levels climb as Kenya struggles with recycling capacity
News

E-waste levels climb as Kenya struggles with recycling capacity

Latest figures from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics show that electronic waste rose by 4.5 percent in 2025, reaching 55,956 metric tons, compared to 53,559 metric tons the previous year. The trend reflects a steady climb from 48,461 tonnes recorded in 2021, pointing to a growing challenge in managing discarded electronics.

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Manufacturing share in economy dips to 7.1 per cent as costs squeeze growth
Business

Manufacturing share in economy dips to 7.1 per cent as costs squeeze growth

One of the weakest performers was sugar, where output dropped by 24.8 per cent to 613,000 metric tonnes in 2025. Soft drinks production moved in the opposite direction, rising by 4.9 per cent to 703.7 million litres, although this was lower than the 15.6 per cent expansion recorded the previous year. Processed milk also posted gains, increasing from 619.1 million litres in 2024 to 701.5 million litres in 2025.

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Pre-primary enrolment rises to 3.1 million as more girls join classrooms
Education and Career

Pre-primary enrolment rises to 3.1 million as more girls join classrooms

Education experts say the increase reflects continued government focus on early childhood education, alongside community-driven efforts that have encouraged parents to take children to school earlier. Programmes targeting girls have also helped reduce barriers that once kept many out of class.

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The Judiciary. PHOTO/The Standard
News

JSC flags inflation risk as judges’ Pension Bill stalls

The Judges' Retirement Benefits Bill 2025 was introduced in the National Assembly on June 19, 2025, by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah. The Bill proposes the creation of a judges’ retirement benefits fund, into which all pension contributions by judicial officers would be paid and overseen by a board of trustees.

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