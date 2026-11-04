Kenya’s fertility rate drops to 3.1 children per woman, KNBS survey shows

Kenya’s fertility rate has declined to 3.1 children per woman, down from 3.4 in 2022, according to the latest Kenya Mini Demographic and Health Survey released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

The 2025–26 survey also shows that women are spacing their births further apart, with the median birth interval increasing from 42.1 months in 2022 to 46.3 months.

The proportion of teenage girls aged 15–19 who have ever been pregnant has also fallen from 14.8% to 11.9% over the same period.

The findings point to changes in childbearing patterns, with fertility varying significantly across age groups. Birth rates rise from 6.3 per 1,000 women aged 15–19 to a peak of 161 per 1,000 among those aged 25–29, before declining among older women.

The survey examines factors influencing fertility, including age at first birth, birth spacing and periods when women are less likely to become pregnant.

It notes that delaying first births and spacing children further apart can contribute to lower fertility and improve maternal and child health. Short birth intervals and very early childbearing, however, are associated with increased risks of adverse pregnancy, birth and neonatal outcomes.

On family planning preferences, women aged 15–49 reported an average ideal family size of 3.7 children.

The survey found that 49% of women in this age group want another child, while 43% do not want any more children.

However, the wanted fertility rate stands at 2.7 children per woman, compared with the overall rate of 3.1, suggesting that preventing unwanted pregnancies could further reduce fertility.

The survey selected 29,875 households from urban and rural areas across Kenya. Of these, 27,612 were occupied, and 26,380 were successfully interviewed, for a 96% household response rate.

A total of 22,507 women aged 15–49 were identified as eligible for individual interviews. Of these, 21,231 were interviewed, giving a response rate of 94%. The response rate was 93% in urban areas and 97% in rural areas.