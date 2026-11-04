Teenage pregnancy falls to 11.9% in Kenya as KNBS reveals county disparities

Teenage pregnancy in Kenya has declined from 14.8% in 2022 to 11.9% in 2025–26, although significant regional and economic disparities continue to expose thousands of adolescent girls to early pregnancy.

The latest findings from the Kenya Mini Demographic and Health Survey (KMDHS), released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) on November 3, show that approximately one in eight girls aged 15 to 19 has experienced pregnancy.

The survey also records a decline in the adolescent birth rate from 73 births per 1,000 girls in 2022 to 63 births per 1,000 girls in 2025–26, indicating fewer teenage births.

Despite the improvement, the report identifies considerable differences across Kenya's 47 counties, with West Pokot recording the highest teenage pregnancy prevalence at 24.5%, followed by Migori at 23.3% and Kajiado at 19.6%

Turkana recorded 19%, while Embu registered 18.6% and Kisii 17.6%

At the other end of the scale, Nyeri recorded 2%, followed by Isiolo at 3.4 % and Makueni at 3.7%. Garissa and Murang'a recorded 4.8% and 5%respectively.

The report further establishes that household economic circumstances remain a significant factor in adolescent pregnancy, with girls from poorer households experiencing substantially higher rates than those from wealthier families.

Teenage pregnancy stood at 15.1% among girls in the lowest household wealth quintile, compared with 5.4 % among those in the wealthiest category.

Geographical differences were also evident, with rural areas recording a prevalence of 12.6% compared with 10.6% in urban areas.

Age was another determining factor, with the proportion of girls who had ever been pregnant rising from 1.7 % among 15-year-olds to 27.3% among those aged 19.

The survey found that 9.4 per cent of girls aged 15 to 19 had previously given birth, while 2.7 per cent were pregnant with their first child at the time of the interviews. Another 1 per cent had experienced a pregnancy loss.

The KNBS report cautions that early pregnancy remains a significant public health concern because of its implications for adolescent mothers and their children.

"Teenage pregnancy and motherhood remain a major public health and social concern given its association with increased risks of death for both the mother and her child," the report states.

It further indicates that 1.4 per cent of girls aged 15 to 19 had experienced pregnancy before turning 15, while 0.7 per cent had given birth before that age.

The findings come amid broader improvements in Kenya's reproductive health indicators, with the country's total fertility rate declining from 3.4 children per woman in 2022 to 3.1 in 2025–26.

The median interval between births also increased from 42.1 months to 46.3 months, reflecting longer periods between successive births.

However, gaps in access to family planning services remain. The survey shows that 76% of currently married women have a demand for family planning, while 61% use contraceptive methods.

About 16% of currently married women have an unmet need for family planning, meaning they want to delay or stop childbearing but are not using contraception.

The report also highlights differences in contraceptive use among women, with 56% of married women relying on modern methods, compared with 53% of sexually active unmarried women.

KNBS official Rosemary Bowen said the findings would give national and county governments updated evidence to identify communities that need increased investment in adolescent reproductive health services.

World Health Organisation representative in Kenya Neema Kimambo warned that national averages could conceal inequalities affecting vulnerable communities, urging policymakers to direct interventions towards populations facing barriers to essential healthcare.

"National averages conceal important differences," she said.

The survey was conducted between November 5, 2025 and February 10, 2026, covering 29,935 households across the country. KNBS implemented it in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and development partners.

The findings are expected to inform national and county development planning, particularly in areas where adolescent pregnancy remains above the national average.