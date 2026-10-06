NPS intensifies road safety crackdown as Kenya records nearly 4,000 road deaths

The National Police Service (NPS) has intensified road safety sensitisation and enforcement across Kenya following a recent increase in fatal and serious road crashes, urging motorists and other road users to exercise greater caution and strictly observe traffic laws.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 6, NPS said the recent crashes had resulted in deaths, serious injuries, destruction of property and other consequences, prompting police to strengthen enforcement and conduct targeted operations in different parts of the country.

The service maintained that officers deployed to traffic enforcement and management duties had been directed to remain vigilant, professional and proactive as they work to prevent further crashes and protect road users.

“All road users—drivers, motorcyclists, pedal cyclists and pedestrians—are urged to exercise vigilance and strictly observe traffic laws,” NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said.

The police identified human error as a leading contributor to road crashes, citing reckless driving and overtaking, speeding, driver fatigue and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The renewed crackdown comes as Kenya continues to grapple with a high number of road fatalities.

Data from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) showed that 3,995 people had died in road crashes between January 1 and October 4, 2026, translating to an average of about 14 deaths every day. The figure represented a 9.2 per cent increase from the 3,657 deaths recorded during the same period in 2025. More than 15,000 people had also sustained injuries during the period.

Pedestrians remained the most affected category, accounting for 1,490 deaths, followed by motorcyclists with 1,061 fatalities. Passengers accounted for 662 deaths, while 352 drivers were killed in crashes, according to the NTSA figures.

The latest figures follow an already worrying trend. The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) reported that Kenya recorded 11,638 reported road traffic accidents in 2025, up from 11,165 in 2024. The crashes resulted in 24,905 people being killed or injured, while fatalities increased by 5.5 per cent from 4,748 in 2024 to 5,009 in 2025.

Recent crashes have further highlighted the scale of the problem.

On Saturday, October 3, 17 Catholic pilgrims were killed in a multi-vehicle crash at Mlima Kiu, Salama, along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway. Police said the crash followed an attempted overtaking manoeuvre by a lorry, which lost control and collided with several vehicles, including a van carrying the pilgrims.

The Salama section has previously been identified as a road black spot, with NTSA launching investigations into the crash and calling for greater caution, lane discipline and avoidance of dangerous overtaking.

Another crash occurred at Mau Summit along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway on Sunday, October 4, involving three vehicles. Initial reports indicated that a pickup collided with a private car before losing control and hitting a lorry parked on the roadside. The incident caused injuries and significant disruption along the busy highway.

NPS said it would work with transport stakeholders to strengthen enforcement and public awareness campaigns, including targeted operations across the country.

The police stressed that enforcement alone would not end road carnage, saying road safety required responsible conduct by every road user.

“General road safety depends to a large extent on discipline and basic common sense,” the service said, describing road safety as a shared responsibility.

NPS also urged members of the public to report suspicious or erratic behaviour on the roads through the nearest police station or law enforcement officer.

Reports can also be made through the emergency numbers 999 and 911, while suspected criminal or dangerous activity can be reported anonymously through the Directorate of Criminal Investigations' #FichuaKwaDCI platform on 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.

The police service concluded that protecting life and property remained its priority and called for cooperation from all road users.