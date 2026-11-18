Kenya expanded its electricity-generating capacity by 1,632 megawatts during former President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration, more than three times the 548MW added under his predecessor, Mwai Kibaki, according to a new analysis of official energy statistics.

The figures, compiled by Kenya Data & Stats using Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data, show that the country's installed electricity capacity nearly tripled between 2002 and 2022, with the biggest expansion occurring during Kenyatta's tenure.

However, the analysis indicates that Kenya's installed capacity declined by 84MW between December 2022, when President William Ruto took office, and December 2025.

The country had an installed capacity of 3,321MW when Ruto assumed office, compared with 3,237MW at the end of 2025, representing an average reduction of approximately 28MW annually over the three-year period.

The figures raise questions about the pace of investment in new electricity-generating infrastructure, particularly as the country seeks to meet growing demand from households, businesses and industries.

According to Kenya Data & Stats, Kenya's installed capacity stood at 1,142MW in December 2002, when Kibaki took office.

By December 2012, the figure had increased to 1,690MW, representing an additional 548MW during his administration, equivalent to an average of 55MW annually.

The expansion accelerated under Kenyatta, whose administration oversaw an increase from 1,690MW in 2012 to 3,321MW in 2022.

This represented an additional 1,632MW, translating to approximately 163MW annually.

The growth was largely driven by investments in renewable energy, particularly geothermal, wind, and solar power.

Geothermal electricity recorded the biggest contribution, with approximately 740MW added during Kenyatta's administration, mainly through developments at the Olkaria geothermal fields.

Wind power contributed another 431MW, while solar energy added approximately 212MW.

The expansion helped diversify Kenya's electricity generation sources and reduce reliance on conventional thermal power.

However, the trend changed after 2022, with the analysis showing that installed capacity declined despite continued growth in electricity demand.

The reduction has partly been attributed to the retirement of some oil-fired electricity plants, whose combined capacity fell from 682MW in 2022 to 607MW in 2025.

Kenya Data & Stats also noted that no major new generating plant was added during the period under review.

The analysis draws on KNBS Statistical Abstracts covering 2008 to 2025 and the Economic Survey 2026, which uses data from Kenya Power and KenGen.

The KNBS Economic Survey 2026 separately reported that installed electricity capacity increased marginally from 3,235.1MW in 2024 to 3,237MW in 2025.

It attributed the slight increase to changes in hydroelectric and thermal oil capacity, while geothermal, wind, coal, solar and electricity imports from Ethiopia remained unchanged.

Hydroelectric capacity stood at 839.7MW in 2025, while thermal oil capacity was recorded at 606.8MW.

Geothermal accounted for 940MW, wind 436.1 MW, and solar 212.5MW, while electricity imported from Ethiopia contributed 200MW.

The distinction between installed and effective capacity is also important when assessing the country's electricity supply. Installed capacity represents the maximum potential output of generating facilities, while effective capacity reflects what the system can deliver under prevailing operating conditions.

KNBS reported that effective electricity capacity increased by 2MW to 3,109.3MW in 2025.

Meanwhile, electricity demand continued to rise, with total domestic consumption increasing by 9.6 per cent to 11,783.5 gigawatt-hours in 2025.

Sales to domestic and small commercial consumers rose by 13.8 per cent to 5,073.1GWh, while consumption by large and medium commercial and industrial customers increased by 3.7 per cent to 5,719.1GWh.

The figures highlight the growing pressure on Kenya's electricity infrastructure as demand expands, even as installed generating capacity has remained relatively stable in recent years.

Kenya Data & Stats noted that its comparison measures the changes in installed generating capacity during the different presidential administrations, using December figures around the respective handovers.

The analysis does not, by itself, establish that individual presidents were solely responsible for the projects completed during their administrations, since energy infrastructure investments can span several years from planning to commissioning.