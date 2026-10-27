Uhuru Kenyatta’s office warns Kenyans against fake social media accounts

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s office has warned Kenyans against fake social media accounts impersonating him, former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and their children, saying none of them operates personal social media accounts.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 27, the office’s spokesperson, Kanze Dena Mararo, said the former president’s office maintains only two authorised social media accounts on Facebook and X, both operating under the username @4thPresidentKE.

The office said the accounts were the only official platforms permitted to communicate on its behalf, urging the public to disregard other pages and profiles claiming to represent the former First Family.

“These are the only official social media platforms authorised to communicate on behalf of the Office of the 4th President,” the statement said.

It further clarified that Uhuru, Margaret and their children do not operate personal social media accounts, warning that accounts purporting to speak for them should not be treated as authentic sources of information.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to exercise caution and disregard any social media accounts, pages or profiles purporting to represent or speak on behalf of H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, H.E. Margaret Kenyatta or their children, other than the two official accounts listed above,” the statement added.

The office urged Kenyans to rely exclusively on its verified communication channels for updates concerning the former president and his family.

“The public is urged to rely only on these official platforms for authentic information and communication concerning the former President and the former First Family,” the statement said.

The two official accounts are the Facebook page, Office of the 4th President of the Republic of Kenya, available at facebook.com/4thPresidentKE, and the X account, Office of the 4th President of Kenya, available at x.com/4thPresidentKE.

The warning comes amid concerns over the use of social media accounts claiming to represent public figures and their families, with the office asking members of the public to verify the authenticity of information before engaging with or sharing it.