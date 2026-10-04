NYS clarifies viral video of officer and civilian altercation
The Service said the incident occurred two years ago.
The Service said the incident occurred two years ago.
Jubilee says Wambugu’s conduct breached the party’s rules and involved the use of party communications, branding and structures without approval.
Elon Musk tops the list with 242 million followers.
The proposed legislation would establish a bloc-wide minimum age of 15 for children to open an independent account
According to the authority, passengers may be required to produce identification and complete the relevant documentation before recovered items can be handed over to them.
The CS was responding to findings contained in a report on coordinated inauthentic behaviour in Kenya. The report described an operation in which an unidentified actor allegedly used Claude, an artificial intelligence chatbot, to create batches of 50 posts that were made to look like genuine comments from ordinary Kenyans.
The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) report released on Thursday revealed that more than 15 million children were exposed to unwanted sexual content, while nine million were asked to engage in sexual conversations or share sexual images against their will.
The Deputy Government Spokesperson said journalists and the public have a responsibility to question sweeping statements by politicians, warning that misinformation and disinformation were becoming a growing challenge as internet and social media use expands
About 34% of adolescents reported playing digital games every day, while 22% said they played for at least four hours on days when they gamed. Overall, 12% were considered at risk of problematic gaming, with boys recording a higher rate than girls, at 16% compared with 7%
The warning comes as social media assumes an increasingly important role in Kenya’s political discourse, with millions of citizens using online platforms to debate public affairs, scrutinise leaders, campaign and organise
NCIC chairperson said church leaders should be bold enough to confront political leaders who misuse worship platforms, insisting that remaining silent should not be taken as acceptance of harmful messages.
Mosiria explained that some individuals had also been involved in live-streaming activities that residents considered inappropriate, prompting concerns over their possible effect on children, young people and the wider moral environment
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Tuesday, the Uasin Gishu Woman Representative said the government has not done enough to consistently explain its actions and policies to the public
The recruits were reminded that they could maintain personal social media accounts but remained responsible for the content they post, share, comment on or livestream
The poster claims DCP has established a UDA Defectors Vetting Panel to assess prospective members ahead of party nominations scheduled for March 2027
According to the purported letter, the individuals listed for vetting were Junet Mohamed for the Tourism and Wildlife docket, Koki Muli for Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development, Cleophas Malala for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, and Dr Agnes Zani for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy. The document also references Agriculture and Livestock Development among the ministries listed
Ruto said the country must confront the issue without hesitation, arguing that no society can tolerate violence, looting and destruction while claiming to uphold the rule of law
Under the proposed law, children under the age of 15 would be prohibited from creating new accounts on designated social media platforms from September 1. Existing accounts belonging to users below that age would be suspended from January 2027
Speaking during the opening of the 21st Plenary Assembly of the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa (AMECEA) in Nairobi, Mudavadi challenged the Catholic Church to strengthen its peacebuilding role while encouraging young people to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) and digital opportunities responsibly.
According to observations from users across the country, reports of the outage began rising sharply from around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday.
The proposal, unveiled on Wednesday, would also require social media companies to disable features considered addictive, including auto-play and infinite scrolling, by default for older teenagers.
Prosecutors said he used AI tools to create fake online identities, targeting victims through social media and dating sites, earning their trust, then extorting their money.
Media reports in the United States said they were charged with felony burglary, reckless endangerment and other offences commonly linked to entering and climbing restricted landmarks without permission.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the charges stem from a TikTok video allegedly uploaded by the suspect on April 23, 2026. Investigators claim the video contained remarks aimed at inciting members of the Muslim community in Garissa County against non-Muslims.
According to the DCI, the suspect is accused of operating an X account that allegedly published sensitive information concerning the movements of protected persons. She remains in police custody as detectives continue with investigations ahead of her arraignment
Deputy government spokesperson explained that some narratives presented during the debate were inaccurate and contributed to confusion about the actual contents of the Finance Bill 2026
The post, widely shared online, alleged the move was intended to enhance transparency, neutrality, and public trust in the management of national examinations, prompting KNEC to issue a warning
The move was driven by increasing worries from parents and mounting evidence that social media is negatively impacting children’s wellbeing.
Mexico defeated co-hosts South Africa 2-0 in a World Cup opening match, but online reactions split African fans. Migration and reported xenophobia in South Africa shaped the debate, memes, and calls for unity.
Bolt says a document circulating on social media and messaging apps falsely claims it will cease operations in Kenya on June 8, 2026. The company says it is investigating the source and says Bolt Kenya remains operational.