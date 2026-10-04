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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

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World Health Organization Secretary General Tedros Ghebreyesus. PHOTO/Aljazeera
Health and Wellness

More teens struggling to control social media use, WHO warns

About 34% of adolescents reported playing digital games every day, while 22% said they played for at least four hours on days when they gamed. Overall, 12% were considered at risk of problematic gaming, with boys recording a higher rate than girls, at 16% compared with 7%

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EACC flags viral cabinet nominees letter as fake
News

EACC flags viral cabinet nominees letter as fake

According to the purported letter, the individuals listed for vetting were Junet Mohamed for the Tourism and Wildlife docket, Koki Muli for Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development, Cleophas Malala for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, and Dr Agnes Zani for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy. The document also references Agriculture and Livestock Development among the ministries listed

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