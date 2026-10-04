NYS clarifies viral video of officer and civilian altercation

The National Youth Service (NYS) has clarified that a video circulating on social media showing an altercation involving an NYS officer and a civilian is not a recent incident.

The Service said the incident occurred two years ago and was promptly brought to the attention of the relevant authorities before being dealt with in accordance with established procedures.

“The Service wishes to clarify that the incident is not recent,” the NYS said in a public notice on Sunday.

“The matter occurred two years ago and was promptly brought to the attention of the relevant authorities and appropriately dealt with in accordance with established procedures.”

The clarification comes after the video resurfaced on social media, prompting concerns among members of the public who may have believed the incident had occurred recently.

The NYS urged the public not to be alarmed or misled by the recirculation of the footage, saying the matter had already been addressed when it occurred.

“Members of the public are therefore urged not to be alarmed or misled by the recirculation of this old video as though it were a recent incident,” the Service said.

The NYS described itself as a disciplined Service founded on “respect for the law, professionalism, integrity and responsible conduct”.

It said it does not condone violence, misconduct or the abuse of authority by its personnel.

“Any conduct inconsistent with these values is addressed through the appropriate administrative and legal mechanisms,” the Service said.

The NYS did not provide further details about the circumstances of the altercation or specify the action taken against those involved.

It said its response to the incident was handled through the relevant procedures at the time and that it remained committed to maintaining discipline among its personnel.

“The matter was addressed at the time, and the Service remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of discipline and professionalism among its personnel,” it said.

The NYS statement sought to distinguish the old footage from any current incident, amid the rapid circulation of videos on social media where older content can sometimes be presented as recent.

It reiterated that the video being shared online relates to an incident from two years ago and has already been dealt with by the relevant authorities.