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Radio Generation Kenya

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NPS condemns harassment of female traffic officer in Nakuru
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NPS condemns harassment of female traffic officer in Nakuru

According to preliminary findings by the service, the man captured in the video has been identified as a serving police officer attached to the same county. The revelation has raised concerns within the institution about professionalism, discipline, and how officers relate with one another while on duty.

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