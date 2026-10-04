NYS clarifies viral video of officer and civilian altercation
The Service said the incident occurred two years ago.
The Service said the incident occurred two years ago.
The development came after images and video circulated widely on social media on Friday, appearing to show several people gathered around vehicles on the Expressway. The footage prompted claims that a group of criminals had stopped and robbed motorists in broad daylight
The claims emerged after a video showing unknown individuals attacking passengers inside a vehicle went viral on social media.
Taking to his X account on Tuesday, Raila Junior said the incident occurred at the public airstrip in Kilgoris, shortly after he arrived by aircraft. He explained that the fence visible in the video was a standard safety barrier separating members of the public from the aircraft landing area
According to the statement, preliminary reports indicate that the incident occurred on June 25, 2026, in Nakuru City and may not have complied with the Service’s Standard Operating Procedures or legal safeguards meant to protect the rights and dignity of suspects.
According to preliminary findings by the service, the man captured in the video has been identified as a serving police officer attached to the same county. The revelation has raised concerns within the institution about professionalism, discipline, and how officers relate with one another while on duty.
The court has further authorised forensic analysis of relevant digital evidence, including call data records and financial transactions, to support the investigation.