NYS clarifies viral video of officer and civilian altercation
The Service said the incident occurred two years ago.
The Service said the incident occurred two years ago.
The Public CS said the upgraded facilities would be able to accommodate and train about 50,000 NYS members at a time.
The Report's mandate was to examine the legal, policy, administrative, institutional and operational barriers affecting the three services and recommend reforms to improve welfare, accountability and service delivery
Taking to his X account on Monday, Matiang’i said the government had taken a different approach when police uniforms were changed during his tenure, involving the National Youth Service (NYS) and other institutions in production as part of efforts to reduce costs, strengthen local capacity and create opportunities for Kenyans
KAWU had earlier warned that airport operations across the country could be affected after issuing a strike notice, saying its grievances had remained unresolved despite previous engagements.
The National Youth Service has been allocated Sh12.5 billion, while the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) programme will receive Sh4.9 billion. The Youth Employment Support Programme has been set at Sh1.6 billion, and Film Development Services will get Sh1 billion.
Public anxiety had grown after images circulated online showing felled trees and construction activity in parts of Karura, prompting speculation about possible encroachment or plans to privatise sections of the forest.
The National Youth Service has postponed its March 20, 2026 volunteer recruitment to March 21 nationwide, citing a public holiday. Applicants are urged to adjust plans and report on the revised date.
KFS explained that the project is intended to strengthen tree nursery operations, improve efficiency in seedling production, and remain fully compliant with forest conservation regulations.
Central to the deliberations was a mismatch in trade and other payables. Financial statements tabled by the Service reflected Sh2.59 billion, while supporting ledger records presented for review showed Sh 2.72 billion, resulting in an unexplained difference of Sh130.8 million.
He further stressed the need to protect NYS, a taxpayer-funded institution, from exploitation by individuals seeking personal gain.
According to the CS, the outcomes of this investigation will inform a broader policy overhaul at the NYS.