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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

National Youth Service

Matiang’i questions value for money in Kenya’s new police uniforms
News

Matiang’i questions value for money in Kenya’s new police uniforms

Taking to his X account on Monday, Matiang’i said the government had taken a different approach when police uniforms were changed during his tenure, involving the National Youth Service (NYS) and other institutions in production as part of efforts to reduce costs, strengthen local capacity and create opportunities for Kenyans

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Sh20bn land in question as NYS faces Sh2.6bn deficit
News

Sh20bn land in question as NYS faces Sh2.6bn deficit

Central to the deliberations was a mismatch in trade and other payables. Financial statements tabled by the Service reflected Sh2.59 billion, while supporting ledger records presented for review showed Sh 2.72 billion, resulting in an unexplained difference of Sh130.8 million.

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