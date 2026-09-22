Who Has the Most Followers on X?
Elon Musk tops the list with 242 million followers.
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There are many ways to build a large social media following, but few can match the reach of the world’s most-followed figures.
This infographic ranks the most-followed individuals on X, formerly Twitter, as of September 2026, excluding brands and company accounts.
Elon Musk tops the list with 242 million followers. Here is the list of the most-followed people on X:
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