Who Has the Most Followers on X?
Elon Musk tops the list with 242 million followers.
Elon Musk tops the list with 242 million followers.
According to Forbes, the IPO boosted Musk's fortune to an estimated $1.1 trillion as of Friday morning. His net worth had already risen by $188 billion to approximately $982 billion on Thursday evening, when SpaceX priced its shares at $135 during the initial public offering.
Terafab, a manufacturing facility based near Austin, Texas, intends to bring logic, memory and advanced packaging under one roof.
Thousands of users began reporting issues with the sites, as well as other services, to outage monitoring site Downdetector shortly after 11:30 GMT.
The woman, who identifies herself as “Zora” (not her real name), says she has been forced to relive her childhood trauma as images of her abuse continue to be shared and sold online.
Some workers sued the company over their terminations and severance packages, after some 6,000 staff were sacked as part of a cost-cutting measure after Musk took over the company in 2022.
Information, Communication and Information Technology Minister Jerry Silaa said the decision was a deliberate move by the government to enforce digital content regulations and protect national values.
In a post on X, Musk made it clear that he’s pivoting his attention back to his business empire.
Located near the U.S.–Mexico border, Starbase has long served as the launch site for SpaceX’s ambitious Starship rocket program.
According to the WSJ report, about a month ago, Tesla’s board began the process of hunting for a successor to Musk.
Some users have complained about confusion caused by parody accounts on the platform, such as those impersonating its owner, Elon Musk.
If you noticed a bit of outage or sluggishness on X on Monday, it is because the company had suffered a “massive cyberattack according to its billionaire owner Elon Musk. X experienced several outages on Monday, March 10, leaving some users unable to load the site.