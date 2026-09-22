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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

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Elon Musk becomes world's first trillionaire
Global Affairs

Elon Musk becomes world's first trillionaire

According to Forbes, the IPO boosted Musk's fortune to an estimated $1.1 trillion as of Friday morning. His net worth had already risen by $188 billion to approximately $982 billion on Thursday evening, when SpaceX priced its shares at $135 during the initial public offering.

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Musk Explains why X suffered outage on Monday
Top Stories

Musk Explains why X suffered outage on Monday

If you noticed a bit of outage or sluggishness on X on Monday, it is because the company had suffered a “massive cyberattack according to its billionaire owner Elon Musk. X experienced several outages on Monday, March 10, leaving some users unable to load the site.

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