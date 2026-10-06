Elon Musk reclaims trillionaire status as Tesla, SpaceX shares surge
Forbes estimated Musk’s wealth at $1 trillion on Monday, marking a $30.6 billion increase from Friday as shares in his companies continued to rise.
Forbes estimated Musk’s wealth at $1 trillion on Monday, marking a $30.6 billion increase from Friday as shares in his companies continued to rise.
Elon Musk tops the list with 242 million followers.
The comparison comes as developers compete to produce increasingly capable AI models while keeping the cost of using them manageable for consumers, businesses and developers
Namibian law mandates that at least 51% of any telecommunications company must be owned by local shareholders, a policy aimed at promoting economic participation by citizens and correcting historical inequalities.
The jury, however, concluded that some of Musk’s public claims about problems with Twitter’s user metrics and suggestions that he might abandon the $44 billion deal were deliberately misleading.
Both X chairman Musk and former X chief executive Linda Yaccarino have been summoned to appear at hearings in April, while X employees will be questioned as witnesses, according to the Paris prosecutor.
Tesla’s revenues also declined, falling 3.1 percent to Sh3.2121 trillion. The company said the drop was driven by softer demand for vehicles alongside higher operating expenses.
The South East Asian countries said Grok could be used to produce pornographic and non-consensual images involving women and children.
Trump praised Musk’s Starlink satellite service as a potential tool to bypass restrictions, reviving a partnership that has seen periods of both cooperation and public fallout.
Yaccarino thanked Musk for entrusting her with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the "Everything App".
The catastrophic floods, which hit the region on July 5, have so far claimed at least 50 lives, with dozens still unaccounted for.
The billionaire announced on his social media platform X that he had set up the America Party, billing it as a challenge to the Republican and Democratic two-party system.
"I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far," Musk wrote Wednesday on his social media platform X.
President Trump was mentioned in a cache of depositions and testimonies connected to Jeffrey Epstein, which were made public by a New York judge in early 2024.
The dispute originated from Musk’s recent criticism of Trump’s tax-cut and spending policies, which escalated rapidly.
In two posts on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump accused Musk of losing control after he revoked an electric vehicle mandate.
In a post on X on Tuesday, Musk wrote, "Shame on those who voted for it."
In a post on X, Musk made it clear that he’s pivoting his attention back to his business empire.
Ramaphosa’s visit comes at a time when relations between the two countries have worsened during Donald Trump’s second term as US president.
Located near the U.S.–Mexico border, Starbase has long served as the launch site for SpaceX’s ambitious Starship rocket program.
According to the WSJ report, about a month ago, Tesla’s board began the process of hunting for a successor to Musk.
The decisions sparked swift backlash from the companies. Apple accused the Commission of unfair treatment and claimed its efforts to comply were ignored.
Political protests are becoming more common in the US - the "Hands Off" demonstrations in early April drew tens of thousands in cities across the country.
St. Clair, who shares a child named Romulus with Musk, said he expressed a desire to father a “legion” of children.
Under the new guidelines, the Social Security Administration (SSA) may only provide DOGE staff with anonymised or redacted records.
In his address, President Biden cited significant staff reductions and cuts to services as part of the growing threat.
The announcement marks a significant step forward in expanding internet connectivity across the Horn of Africa.
Some users have complained about confusion caused by parody accounts on the platform, such as those impersonating its owner, Elon Musk.