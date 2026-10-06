Elon Musk reclaims trillionaire status as Tesla, SpaceX shares surge

Elon Musk has reclaimed his position as the world’s first trillionaire after a fresh surge in the value of Tesla and SpaceX pushed his estimated fortune above the $1 trillion mark.

Forbes estimated Musk’s wealth at $1 trillion on Monday, marking a $30.6 billion increase from Friday as shares in his companies continued to rise.

The jump left Musk well ahead of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who was estimated to have a fortune of $371.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Musk first crossed the historic $1 trillion mark in June after SpaceX began trading publicly on Nasdaq. The move gave the aerospace company a much higher valuation, sharply increasing the value of Musk’s stake and briefly making him the first person to reach the milestone.

Forbes placed his fortune at about $1.1 trillion shortly after SpaceX began trading.

The achievement, however, was short-lived as Musk’s wealth fell below $1 trillion several days later after shares in SpaceX and Tesla dropped.

His latest return has been supported by renewed gains in both companies.

Tesla shares gained more than 1% in early trading on Monday, while SpaceX shares rose by more than 5% to about $167 by 10:30 local time.

The latest rise followed a $61 billion increase in Musk’s fortune on Friday, when his estimated wealth reached $979.7 billion.

SpaceX has become a bigger part of Musk’s wealth since its public listing. Bloomberg’s billionaire index previously estimated that Musk held about 4.76 billion SpaceX shares and 352.5 million options.

The index also estimated that Musk owned about 11% of Tesla, excluding some restricted shares tied to performance conditions.

As a result, changes in the share prices of the two companies have a major effect on Musk’s estimated fortune.

SpaceX shares have gained from several developments that have attracted investor interest. Morgan Stanley analysts said the company’s stock was undervalued, while its Starship rocket successfully reached orbit for the first time last week, according to Forbes.

Tesla has also helped drive the rise in Musk’s wealth after posting stronger-than-expected third-quarter vehicle deliveries.

The electric vehicle company delivered 486,532 vehicles during the third quarter of 2026, beating analysts’ estimate of 456,896 vehicles.

International media reports said the results put Tesla on course to return to annual delivery growth after two straight years of declines.

Tesla’s market value has also risen as investors focus more on Musk’s plans for artificial intelligence, self-driving vehicles and robotics. Its valuation was reported at about $1.40 trillion after the latest delivery figures.

Musk’s wealth has recorded a major rise during 2026. Bloomberg’s billionaire index estimated his fortune at $902 billion on September 29, representing an increase of $283 billion since the start of the year.

His business interests stretch beyond Tesla and SpaceX to X, Neuralink and his artificial intelligence ventures.

Musk has also remained active in discussions around artificial intelligence. He recently appeared alongside US President Donald Trump and other technology executives at the White House during the launch of a new AI agreement.

Trump separately directed the US government to use the term "super intelligence" instead of artificial intelligence.

Musk backed the change, writing on X, "No more AI," and arguing that "SI" was better.

He also said SpaceXAI, which runs the Grok chatbot, would be renamed "SpaceXSI", although no formal rebranding had been announced by Monday morning.

Musk’s return above the $1 trillion mark comes only months after he first reached the milestone, highlighting how quickly the fortunes of the world’s richest people can change when much of their wealth is tied to publicly traded companies.