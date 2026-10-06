Elon Musk reclaims trillionaire status as Tesla, SpaceX shares surge
Forbes estimated Musk’s wealth at $1 trillion on Monday, marking a $30.6 billion increase from Friday as shares in his companies continued to rise.
Forbes estimated Musk’s wealth at $1 trillion on Monday, marking a $30.6 billion increase from Friday as shares in his companies continued to rise.
Tesla’s revenues also declined, falling 3.1 percent to Sh3.2121 trillion. The company said the drop was driven by softer demand for vehicles alongside higher operating expenses.
Musk, who already owned around 13% of Tesla, acquired roughly 2.5 million shares in transactions completed on Friday, details of which were disclosed to regulators on Monday
The decision comes eight months after a Delaware judge blocked Musk’s earlier $55.8 billion compensation package, which had been tied to specific company milestones and approved by shareholders in 2018.
"I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far," Musk wrote Wednesday on his social media platform X.
The blistering public break-up between the world's richest person and the world's most powerful is fraught with political and economic risks all round.
The conflict escalated when Trump threatened to withdraw government contracts from Musk’s companies, while Musk responded by suggesting that Trump should be impeached, sparking a heated exchange on social media.
In a post on X, Musk made it clear that he’s pivoting his attention back to his business empire.
Ramaphosa’s visit comes at a time when relations between the two countries have worsened during Donald Trump’s second term as US president.
According to the WSJ report, about a month ago, Tesla’s board began the process of hunting for a successor to Musk.
“‘Smokie Pasua’ isn’t just a jam — it’s a vibe we all know. It’s the energy of the block. The late nights. The stories told over street snacks. We just put that feeling into sound.”