DCI issues warning to Kenyans after Thika online romance ends in chaos

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has cautioned Kenyans against sending money to people they meet on social media, following an alleged online romance scam in Thika that ended in a confrontation, forced entry and destruction of property.

The agency also warned members of the public against responding to failed online relationships with threats, trespassing or acts of violence, stressing that suspected fraud should be handled through the established legal channels.

In a statement on Monday, November 9, the DCI urged Kenyans who believe they have been conned or subjected to criminal activity to seek assistance from the authorities instead of taking matters into their own hands.

The warning came after an incident involving Fred, a mason based in Thika, who allegedly lost money while attempting to arrange a physical meeting with a woman he had met online.

According to the DCI, Fred had connected with the woman, identified as Tash, on social media about three weeks earlier. Their online communication reportedly developed into a close relationship, eventually leading to an agreement to meet in person.

However, the planned meeting never happened after the woman allegedly failed to show up despite receiving money for transport.

The agency reported that Fred initially sent Tash Sh1,500 after she requested fare to travel for their date. When she later claimed that she was still stranded, he reportedly sent her additional money in an attempt to facilitate her journey.

Despite repeatedly assuring him that she was on her way, the woman did not arrive at the agreed meeting point.

Fred reportedly became increasingly frustrated after making several calls and sending numerous messages without receiving a response. The situation took a different turn when Tash allegedly blocked him on WhatsApp, cutting off their communication.

Believing he knew where the woman lived, Fred travelled to an apartment in Makongeni, where he expected to find her.

According to the DCI, he got into an argument with a security guard before allegedly forcing his way into the building and damaging an apartment door.

His search, however, took an unexpected turn when he entered the apartment and found Tash in the company of her husband.

The discovery reportedly sparked a confrontation that drew the attention of neighbours, who later witnessed the unfolding commotion as police officers were called to the scene.

The incident escalated further when Fred allegedly damaged a vehicle while attempting to flee, all the while demanding that the money he had sent to the woman be refunded.

The DCI said Fred was subsequently arrested and was facing complaints relating to disturbance and destruction of property.

His wife, Jecinta, was also reportedly seeking to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident by pursuing an occurrence book (OB) report and presenting WhatsApp conversations detailing the exchanges between her husband and the woman.

The agency used the incident to remind Kenyans about the risks associated with forming relationships with strangers online, particularly where financial requests are involved.

It advised members of the public to exercise caution before sending money to people they have not met or whose identities they have not independently established.

The DCI further urged anyone who suspects they have fallen victim to online fraud to report the matter to the relevant authorities, warning against using threats, force or property destruction to recover lost money.