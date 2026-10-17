DCI recovers UK-stolen luxury Land Rover in nationwide crackdown

Detectives have recovered a luxury Land Rover Discovery stolen in the United Kingdom during a week-long multi-agency operation targeting local and international motor vehicle theft syndicates.

The grey vehicle, bearing registration number KCY 001J, was found at a motor vehicle yard along Nairobi’s Northern Bypass during Operation Carback II, which brought together Kenyan law enforcement and regulatory agencies to identify stolen vehicles and dismantle criminal networks.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said an examination of the vehicle against the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) database established that it had been reported stolen in the UK.

The vehicle was subsequently impounded and taken to DCI headquarters for further processing and investigations.

The operation, which concluded on Thursday, was spearheaded by the DCI through its INTERPOL National Central Bureau in Nairobi and the Operations Directorate, working with other investigative units and government agencies.

“Building on the success of a similar operation conducted in 2024, Operation Carback II delivered a nationwide enforcement sweep, with detectives physically inspecting more than 1,800 vehicles and checking over 260,000 vehicles against the INTERPOL database,” the DCI said.

Kenya participated alongside other INTERPOL member countries in the simultaneous international operation coordinated under Project Drive Out, in collaboration with the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol).

The initiative sought to disrupt organised motor vehicle crime networks, recover stolen vehicles and parts, and improve cooperation between law enforcement agencies across borders.

The crackdown also uncovered two other cases involving vehicles whose registration details or identifying features raised suspicion.

In Thika West Sub-County, detectives discovered a white Mercedes-Benz Kompressor fitted with registration number KBZ 325J, which was registered to an orange Suzuki station wagon.

The discrepancy prompted further investigations by the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer to establish the circumstances surrounding the vehicle’s identity and registration.

In Embakasi, detectives recovered a forklift bearing registration number KAD 132K, which records showed belonged to a crawler. Investigators also found that the chassis number had been obliterated, raising further suspicion.

The case was referred to DCI Embakasi for additional investigations and appropriate action.

The nationwide operation covered Nairobi, Eastern, Central, Nyanza, Western, Coast and Rift Valley regions. Detectives inspected motor vehicle yards, showrooms, spare-parts shops, garages, motor vehicle bazaars and highway checkpoints.

Participating agencies included the National Transport and Safety Authority, Kenya Revenue Authority, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Kenya Bureau of Standards, Kenya Police Service and Administration Police Service.

The DCI said the findings demonstrated the importance of intelligence-led operations and international information-sharing in identifying stolen vehicles and disrupting criminal networks operating across borders.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to working with national and international partners to recover stolen property and bring those involved in motor vehicle crime to justice.