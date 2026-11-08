Mombasa detectives arrest suspect accused of Sh130,000 Airbnb fraud

Detectives in Mombasa have arrested a suspected online accommodation fraudster accused of defrauding a woman of Sh130,000 by falsely promising to secure her an Airbnb apartment in Nyali.

The suspect, identified as Nelson Okota Odhiambo, was arrested in Bamburi by Nyali Sub-County detectives following investigations into the alleged fraud.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Okota allegedly received Sh130,000 from the victim after claiming he could arrange holiday accommodation in the coastal neighbourhood.

However, the promised apartment never materialised, leaving the woman with a financial loss and no accommodation for her planned getaway.

The DCI said preliminary investigations had established that the suspect may have extended his alleged fraudulent activities beyond Nyali, targeting unsuspecting travellers planning visits to Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties.

The arrest followed investigative leads that helped detectives track down and apprehend the suspect in Bamburi.

Okota remains in police custody undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment in court.

The arrest comes as the festive season approaches, with the DCI warning holidaymakers to exercise caution when booking accommodation through online platforms.

Travellers have been urged to verify properties, establish the legitimacy of hosts and avoid making payments where suspicious circumstances arise.

“Verify the property, confirm the host's legitimacy and think twice before making suspicious payments,” the DCI cautioned.

The agency warned that online accommodation fraud could leave unsuspecting holidaymakers counting financial losses instead of enjoying their holidays.

It also vowed to pursue individuals exploiting travellers seeking accommodation along the Coast.

The DCI urged members of the public to remain vigilant when making holiday arrangements, particularly when dealing with online accommodation providers they have not independently verified.

The agency said it remained committed to tracking down fraudsters targeting holidaymakers and turning their travel plans into financial losses.