DCI arrests three suspects driving stolen Toyota Probox to Uganda

Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives in Nanyuki have arrested three suspects linked to a motor vehicle theft syndicate and recovered a stolen Toyota Probox allegedly being transported to Uganda.

The suspects, identified as John Nderitu alias Charles Muriuki, Peter Machoka Nyangau and Gedion Mutugi, were arrested at Naiberi Centre while driving the vehicle, registration number KBP 492F.

The vehicle had been reported stolen in Nanyuki on the night of November 3–4, 2026, according to the DCI.

In a statement on Sunday, the DCI said the arrests followed a series of motor vehicle thefts in Nanyuki and neighbouring areas, prompting detectives to intensify investigations into the suspected criminal network.

The detectives reportedly tracked down the suspects and intercepted them while they were allegedly driving the stolen vehicle towards Uganda.

“The arrests follow a spate of motor vehicle thefts in Nanyuki and its environs, prompting detectives to intensify investigations and close in on the suspected criminals,” the DCI said.

The three suspects are being held in police custody and are expected to be arraigned at the Nanyuki Law Courts to face charges of stealing a motor vehicle, contrary to Section 278A of the Penal Code.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of seven years' imprisonment upon conviction.

Meanwhile, detectives are pursuing further leads to identify and apprehend other suspected members of the network as investigations into the thefts continue.

The DCI has urged members of the public to report suspected criminal activities anonymously through its toll-free number, 0800 722 203, or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.

The agency said the information would help investigators track down suspects and disrupt criminal networks involved in vehicle theft.