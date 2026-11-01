Uganda starts military drawdown in Somalia after nearly two decades

Uganda has begun withdrawing some of its troops from Somalia after nearly two decades of military operations against the Al-Shabaab militant group, marking a gradual shift in its involvement in the country's security operations.

The withdrawal includes Uganda's additional bilateral military deployment, with security responsibilities expected to shift to Somali forces as the country works toward greater control of its national security.

Uganda's military chief, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, said soldiers had begun leaving Somalia, although Kampala will maintain its participation in the African Union-led security mission.

“As we promised, we have started withdrawing UPDF from Somalia. After 20 years of a lot of blood and sacrifice, we are handing over security to our Somali brothers," he said.

The development follows discussions between Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and his Somali counterpart, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who had sought additional time before the withdrawal of Ugandan troops.

The talks came amid concerns over Somalia's preparedness to independently manage security operations, particularly as Al-Shabaab continues to carry out attacks and maintain a presence in parts of the country.

Uganda is, however, not ending its entire military involvement in Somalia. It continues to contribute approximately 4,500 soldiers to the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which supports Somali forces in counterterrorism operations and protects key infrastructure.

The distinction is important because Uganda maintains two separate military deployments in the country: its contingent serving under the African Union mission and an additional force deployed through a bilateral security agreement with the Somali government.

The current drawdown is expected to affect the additional bilateral deployment rather than Uganda's entire contribution to the African Union mission.

Uganda was the first country to deploy troops to Somalia under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in March 2007. Its soldiers have since participated in major military operations against Al-Shabaab, helping Somali forces regain control of strategic locations, particularly in Mogadishu and the southern Lower Shabelle region.

The withdrawal comes at a sensitive time for Somalia, where Al-Shabaab remains active despite years of military operations by Somali forces and international partners.

The militant group continues to launch attacks against government installations, security personnel and civilian targets, particularly in southern and central parts of the country.

Political disagreements between Somalia's federal government and regional administrations have also complicated efforts to establish a coordinated national security strategy.

The withdrawal of additional Ugandan forces could therefore increase pressure on the Somali National Army to secure territories previously protected by foreign troops and prevent Al-Shabaab from regaining ground.

The transition is also taking place amid financial difficulties affecting the African Union mission, with reductions in international support raising concerns about the resources available for military operations and logistical support.