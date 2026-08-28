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Radio Generation Kenya

Nanyuki

CS Duale appears in court over contempt case
News

CS Duale appears in court over contempt case

The appearance followed an earlier ruling by High Court Judge Patricia Nyaundi, who determined that Duale had remained in continuing contempt of court orders issued on May 28, 2026 and later reaffirmed on June 2, 2026.

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