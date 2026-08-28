KETRACO energises Nanyuki-Isiolo power line in major grid boost
The project comprises a 132kV single-circuit transmission line linking Nanyuki and Isiolo, a new 132kV substation in Isiolo and expansion works at the existing Nanyuki Substation.
The project comprises a 132kV single-circuit transmission line linking Nanyuki and Isiolo, a new 132kV substation in Isiolo and expansion works at the existing Nanyuki Substation.
However, Koech, who chairs the committee, has rejected the claims, saying the renewal of the Kenya-United Kingdom Defence Cooperation Agreement is not a responsibility of Parliament but the National Executive.
In her ruling on Tuesday, Justice Nyaundi said Duale's conduct after being summoned to court showed respect for judicial authority and weighed heavily in her decision.
The request was made before High Court Judge Patricia Nyaundi during mitigation and sentencing submissions after the court found Duale in contempt over alleged continued activities at the project site despite conservatory orders halting implementation.
Duale maintained that decisions surrounding the quarantine facility were made based on professional advice from experts within the health sector.
The appearance followed an earlier ruling by High Court Judge Patricia Nyaundi, who determined that Duale had remained in continuing contempt of court orders issued on May 28, 2026 and later reaffirmed on June 2, 2026.
According to the CS, the planned facility was intended to enhance the country's readiness to handle a possible outbreak and should not be interpreted as a sign that the disease has entered the country.
Lawmakers in Kenya’s Parliament reviewed a proposed US-supported Ebola isolation facility in Nanyuki after comments by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio raised sovereignty concerns. Health CS Aden Duale said Kenya retains authority and the facility would serve Kenyans when necessary.
Muluka argued that elected and appointed leaders cannot invoke legal authority to override public sentiment, insisting that citizen concerns should not be dismissed as insignificant
The project, which involves the establishment of a 50-bed quarantine and treatment facility at an air force base in Nanyuki, has sparked concern among Kenyans who question the country's preparedness to manage a possible Ebola outbreak and safeguard public health.
Senator Methu also accused the government of deliberately isolating communities in the Mount Kenya region and warned against what he described as efforts to divide Kenyans along ethnic lines.
The conviction was handed down before Justice A.K. Ndungu, following a robust prosecution led by Counsel Lucas Tanui, Jackson Motende, and Esther Kimani.
The alleged incident happened last month, not far from the Batuk camp, which is located about 200 kilometres north of Nairobi.