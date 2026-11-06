Uganda's Muhoozi sets stage for exit as military chief, says he will turn to Christ

Uganda’s military leadership could soon have a new face at its helm after Chief of Defence Forces General Muhoozi Kainerugaba revealed that he intends to relinquish command in the coming months, bringing his time at the top of the country's armed forces closer to an end.

In a statement released on Friday, November 6, 2026, Muhoozi said he was preparing to leave the position after completing what he described as the responsibilities God had entrusted to him.

The UPDF chief indicated that the transition would involve handing over the office to another military officer he considers capable of carrying out the responsibilities attached to the position.

“My time as CDF is coming to an end. I have accomplished all the tasks my God gave me. In a few months, I will hand over this office to a qualified officer,” he stated.

Beyond his anticipated departure from the military command, Muhoozi also disclosed what he hopes to pursue once he leaves office, saying he intends to give greater attention to his Christian faith.

“I shall dedicate my life to Christ after that,” he added.

Although the announcement points to a possible change at the highest level of Uganda's military establishment, Muhoozi did not give a specific date for the handover. He also left out the identity of the officer expected to succeed him.

His remarks have placed renewed attention on the future of the UPDF command structure, particularly because of the seniority and influence associated with the office he currently holds.

How Muhoozi rose to the top military position

Muhoozi assumed leadership of the Uganda People's Defence Forces after President Yoweri Museveni appointed him Chief of Defence Forces on March 21, 2024.

He took over from General Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, who was subsequently moved to government and appointed Minister of State for Trade.

The formal transfer of command took place on March 28, 2024, at the UPDF's 4th Division Headquarters in Gulu. His appointment made him the 13th officer to hold the country's top military command position.

Before becoming CDF, Muhoozi had accumulated experience in several senior military roles. He also served as Museveni's senior presidential advisor in charge of special operations and previously commanded the land forces.

When he assumed the top position, he outlined a number of priorities he intended to pursue during his leadership, including improving the living conditions and welfare of military personnel.

He also promised to confront corruption and the misuse of military resources, issues he identified as areas requiring attention within the armed forces.

Another priority was maintaining discipline and professionalism within the UPDF while improving its ability to deal with security threats.

Among the challenges he highlighted were terrorism, cattle rustling and cybercrime, which he said required a strong and capable military response.

His appointment attracted political attention

Muhoozi's elevation to the position of Chief of Defence Forces attracted considerable interest because he is the son of President Museveni, who appointed him to the influential military office.

His career progression and increasing public profile have also remained subjects of discussion, particularly in relation to Uganda's political future and questions surrounding succession.

His presence in senior military positions has frequently drawn attention to the relationship between the country's military leadership and its wider political landscape.

The latest declaration introduces another possible turning point in his career, with his anticipated departure expected to bring a new officer into the country's highest military command position.

However, several details remain unclear, including the timing of the planned transition and who will be selected to take over the responsibilities.

Muhoozi has also not explained whether he intends to pursue any other activities after leaving the UPDF leadership, beyond his stated commitment to Christianity.

For now, his announcement marks a declared intention to move away from the military's top office and begin a different phase of life centred on his faith.