Ngunjiri Wambugu put on the spot as Jubilee launches disciplinary case

Former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has been given seven days to defend himself against a series of accusations by Jubilee Party, including claims that he created an unauthorised platform for 2027 aspirants and acted as though he had powers reserved for the party’s top officials.

The party’s Disciplinary Committee has formally opened the case after issuing Wambugu with a Notice to Show Cause dated September 30, 2026. The notice followed a committee meeting held on September 29 and invokes Article 10 of the Jubilee Party Constitution, 2025.

Jubilee says Wambugu’s conduct breached the party’s rules and involved the use of party communications, branding and structures without approval.

The committee says the process will be handled in line with the principles of natural justice and Article 47 of the Constitution, giving Wambugu an opportunity to answer the accusations before any decision is made.

If found liable, he could face a reprimand, censure, sanction, suspension or expulsion from the party.

A major part of the case revolves around the Jubilee Aspirants Forum 2027, which the party says Wambugu set up without following its recognised structures.

The committee points to a March 17, 2026, post on Wambugu’s verified Facebook account in which he announced the formation of the forum and said meetings had been convened under its banner.

Jubilee argues that the forum was presented as a separate platform rather than an organ established under the party Constitution.

The disciplinary notice quotes Wambugu as describing the forum as: “independent of any party leadership”

The party says that description showed the forum was operating outside Jubilee’s official leadership and structures, and has cited its formation and activities as part of the alleged breaches of the Constitution.

The committee has also linked Wambugu to an April 30 publication which it says went against a March 27 directive from the party Secretary General.

According to Jubilee, the March directive warned party officials and members against activities that could mislead or take advantage of prospective aspirants and members.

They had been instructed to “cease and desist” from such activities.

The disciplinary committee alleges that despite the directive, Wambugu published material on April 30 that was contrary to the Secretary General’s communication.

Jubilee says this conduct undermined the party’s established structures and amounted to a violation of Article 7(9) of its Constitution.

Wambugu is further accused of presenting himself as authorised to communicate for Jubilee and of calling party members to a consultative meeting.

The committee says this happened on April 30 and maintains that the authority to speak officially on behalf of the party is vested in the Party Leader.

It therefore alleges that Wambugu assumed responsibilities that belong to the Party Leader under the party Constitution.

The former MP also faces an accusation of issuing party notices and other communications without authorisation.

The committee says the communications published on March 17 and April 30 through his verified Facebook account amounted to an alleged takeover of the Secretary General’s role of issuing official party messages.

Use of Jubilee identity

Another issue raised in the notice is Wambugu’s alleged use of Jubilee’s logo, colours and other official symbols.

The disciplinary committee says the material shared through his Facebook account carried the party’s identity in a manner that could cause confusion among members and people interested in seeking elective positions.

It alleges that the use of the branding was intended to confuse, mislead and exploit unsuspecting party members and aspirants.

Jubilee has also separately accused Wambugu of misrepresenting its official logo, colours and symbol in material published on March 17 and April 30.

Personal email under scrutiny

The disciplinary case also touches on how prospective aspirants were allegedly asked to register.

The committee claims Wambugu directed people seeking Jubilee nominations or positions to provide their personal details and register using his private email address.

The address cited in the notice is [email protected].

Jubilee alleges that using the address as a registration channel gave the impression that it was an official party communication platform, amounting to misrepresentation.

Wambugu has been directed to respond to every allegation individually. His defence is expected to state whether he admits or denies each charge and provide explanations, mitigating circumstances, evidence and witness statements where applicable.

The response must reach the Jubilee Party Disciplinary Committee by 5pm on October 8, 2026.

It can be submitted at Daraja House, Jubilee Party Headquarters in Nairobi, or through the email address provided in the disciplinary notice.

The committee has warned that failure to respond within the stipulated period will not stop the proceedings.

“The Disciplinary Committee shall proceed to consider the complaint in absence of your response,” the letter read.

The accusations against Wambugu have not been determined and will be considered alongside his response as the Jubilee disciplinary process proceeds.