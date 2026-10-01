Ngunjiri Wambugu put on the spot as Jubilee launches disciplinary case
Jubilee says Wambugu’s conduct breached the party’s rules and involved the use of party communications, branding and structures without approval.
Jubilee says Wambugu’s conduct breached the party’s rules and involved the use of party communications, branding and structures without approval.
The trial is expected to last between four and six weeks, with Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg expected to testify
The ruling marks the biggest financial penalty Meta has faced over child safety and is also believed to be the first time a social media company has been declared a public nuisance by a court.
According to observations from users across the country, reports of the outage began rising sharply from around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday.
The suspect’s background has also drawn public attention. The DCI stated that Waiguru was once an ordained Roman Catholic priest before later leaving the church and joining the Catholic Charismatic Church, where clergy are allowed to marry.
Meta says it logged a milestone quarter with more than 3.5 billion people using its apps daily. It links gains in Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp to new AI models, while citing user declines tied to outages in Iran and Russia restrictions.
Data from the monitoring group NetBlocks showed that by Wednesday, access to major online platforms had been blocked, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and WhatsApp.
France is currently debating bills for a similar ban for under-15s, including one championed by President Emmanuel Macron
TikTok, which had held the top position in 2024, dropped in the rankings, while Google remained Kenya’s most visited internet platform. The data also shows a reshuffle among other major services, with Instagram and WhatsApp replacing Microsoft and YouTube, which ranked fourth and fifth last year. X has continued to lose ground in Kenya, falling from sixth place in 2024 to missing from the top 10 entirely.
The tech giant said it has started informing users it believes are aged between 13 and 15 that their accounts will be shut down. Notifications are being delivered via emails, text messages, and in-app alerts.
Saber Chouchane, a day labourer with little formal education, was convicted by a court in Nabeul after posting messages critical of the president on social media last year, his lawyer Oussama Bouthalja said on Friday.
According to newly released data from Meta’s Transparency Centre, the Ruto administration sought information on 49 user accounts last year through 35 separate requests.
The warning follows a failed attempt by Meta to challenge the penalties in the federal high court in Abuja.
Meta has attempted to have the case dismissed, arguing that Kenyan courts do not have jurisdiction over the U.S.-based tech giant.