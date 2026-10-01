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Radio Generation Kenya

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Facebook tops TikTok as Kenya’s leading social platform
Technology

Facebook tops TikTok as Kenya’s leading social platform

TikTok, which had held the top position in 2024, dropped in the rankings, while Google remained Kenya’s most visited internet platform. The data also shows a reshuffle among other major services, with Instagram and WhatsApp replacing Microsoft and YouTube, which ranked fourth and fifth last year. X has continued to lose ground in Kenya, falling from sixth place in 2024 to missing from the top 10 entirely.

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