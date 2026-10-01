Ngunjiri Wambugu put on the spot as Jubilee launches disciplinary case
Jubilee says Wambugu’s conduct breached the party’s rules and involved the use of party communications, branding and structures without approval.
Jubilee says Wambugu’s conduct breached the party’s rules and involved the use of party communications, branding and structures without approval.
France is currently debating bills for a similar ban for under-15s, including one championed by President Emmanuel Macron
From November 17, 2025, the platform will begin automatically placing age limits on game footage that portrays intense or realistic violence involving human-like figures or scenes resembling actual brutality.
The online video platform, a subsidiary of Google parent Alphabet, is the latest Big Tech firm to settle with Trump after he lodged legal cases challenging his broad deplatforming after January 6, 2025.
To stay monetized, creators must now show originality by including insights, analysis, personal experiences, or a behind-the-scenes look at their creative process.
The feature, still in early testing, is designed to scan video content using artificial intelligence.