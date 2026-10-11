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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

TikTok

TikTok rejects full end-to-end encryption, citing user safety
Global Affairs

TikTok rejects full end-to-end encryption, citing user safety

End-to-end encryption ensures that only the sender and recipient can see the contents of a message, a feature widely used by apps like WhatsApp, Signal, and Apple’s iMessage. Proponents argue it is the most secure way to protect conversations from hackers, companies, and even governments.

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Ugandan officer dismissed after TikTok posts targeting officials
Global Affairs

Ugandan officer dismissed after TikTok posts targeting officials

Bobi Wine and his party, the National Unity Platform (NUP), condemned the dismissal, calling it evidence of selective enforcement within Uganda’s security sector. Wine highlighted that other officers, especially in the military, openly support President Museveni without facing any consequences.

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TikTok owner ByteDance to sell majority of US operations
Technology

TikTok owner ByteDance to sell majority of US operations

The agreement mirrors a plan first announced in September, when former President Donald Trump delayed a law that threatened to ban TikTok unless it was sold. Oracle, co-founded by Trump supporter Larry Ellison, is expected to license TikTok’s recommendation algorithm under the terms of the deal.

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Facebook tops TikTok as Kenya’s leading social platform
Technology

Facebook tops TikTok as Kenya’s leading social platform

TikTok, which had held the top position in 2024, dropped in the rankings, while Google remained Kenya’s most visited internet platform. The data also shows a reshuffle among other major services, with Instagram and WhatsApp replacing Microsoft and YouTube, which ranked fourth and fifth last year. X has continued to lose ground in Kenya, falling from sixth place in 2024 to missing from the top 10 entirely.

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Tanzanian influencer Niffer released after mother’s public plea
Global Affairs

Tanzanian influencer Niffer released after mother’s public plea

Her release came less than a month after her mother, Mwanaisha Isaac, publicly pleaded with President Samia to forgive her daughter, who was then facing accusations linked to treason. In her appeal, she expressed concern for her daughter’s future and asked for mercy on behalf of the family.

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Trump says TikTok deal with China may be finalized during meeting with Xi
Technology

Trump says TikTok deal with China may be finalized during meeting with Xi

Top officials from China and the United States reconvened on Sunday for a second day of trade talks in Malaysia as Trump began his three-nation Asia tour. His meeting with Xi is scheduled for Thursday, October 30, where they are also expected to discuss tariffs, trade, fentanyl, agricultural exports, and rare earths.

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