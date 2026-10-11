Countries: Share of Adults Using TikTok
The findings offer a glimpse into how the platform’s reach differs across regions, with Kenya also featuring in the rankings.
The findings offer a glimpse into how the platform’s reach differs across regions, with Kenya also featuring in the rankings.
Jubilee says Wambugu’s conduct breached the party’s rules and involved the use of party communications, branding and structures without approval.
According to detectives handling the cases, the suspects allegedly relied on an anonymous TikTok account to engage women online before arranging to meet them in person.
The European Commission said it had stepped up coordination with Meta and TikTok, working alongside European police force Europol and creating a system to improve cooperation between the technology companies and local fact-checking organisations.
Addressing concerns that the commission had delayed taking action against politicians accused of making inflammatory remarks, Omae said NCIC only launched investigations after receiving official complaints from the public.
As part of its child safety measures, TikTok disclosed that it removed 48,739 accounts believed to belong to children under the age of 13 during the same period. The company said the action was aimed at enforcing its minimum age requirements and improving the safety of younger users on the platform.
The authority said the fake accounts are being operated by scammers attempting to mislead members of the public into believing they are legitimate NTSA customer support channels.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the charges stem from a TikTok video allegedly uploaded by the suspect on April 23, 2026. Investigators claim the video contained remarks aimed at inciting members of the Muslim community in Garissa County against non-Muslims.
Despite the complaints, Shiquo said she remains determined to continue with her work and dismissed claims that she has been pushed out of the market.
During the same period, TikTok shut down 108,752 accounts in Kenya for violating its policies. A significant portion of the suspended accounts were connected to suspected underage users, pointing to continued concerns about age verification on the platform.
End-to-end encryption ensures that only the sender and recipient can see the contents of a message, a feature widely used by apps like WhatsApp, Signal, and Apple’s iMessage. Proponents argue it is the most secure way to protect conversations from hackers, companies, and even governments.
Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula, set the tone for the debate clarifying that the House was addressing concerns around misinformation and digital recklessness not prohibition.
Data from the monitoring group NetBlocks showed that by Wednesday, access to major online platforms had been blocked, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and WhatsApp.
The decision follows a petition that raised alarm over the potential exposure of minors to sexual content, violence, hate speech, and material that conflicts with Kenyan cultural and religious norms.
Of the videos removed in Kenya, 99.7% were taken down before any user reports, and 94.6% were removed within 24 hours of being posted.
Data from TikTok shows that over 200 Kenyan creators collectively earned more than $350,000 (Sh45.1 million) in the year ending January 2026 through deals facilitated under TikTok’s business framework.
The US TikTok venture is also broadening its collection of data on interactions with its artificial intelligence (AI) tools. This includes information on user prompts, questions submitted, and details on when, where, and how AI-generated content was created.
France is currently debating bills for a similar ban for under-15s, including one championed by President Emmanuel Macron
Bobi Wine and his party, the National Unity Platform (NUP), condemned the dismissal, calling it evidence of selective enforcement within Uganda’s security sector. Wine highlighted that other officers, especially in the military, openly support President Museveni without facing any consequences.
The agreement mirrors a plan first announced in September, when former President Donald Trump delayed a law that threatened to ban TikTok unless it was sold. Oracle, co-founded by Trump supporter Larry Ellison, is expected to license TikTok’s recommendation algorithm under the terms of the deal.
TikTok, which had held the top position in 2024, dropped in the rankings, while Google remained Kenya’s most visited internet platform. The data also shows a reshuffle among other major services, with Instagram and WhatsApp replacing Microsoft and YouTube, which ranked fourth and fifth last year. X has continued to lose ground in Kenya, falling from sixth place in 2024 to missing from the top 10 entirely.
Her release came less than a month after her mother, Mwanaisha Isaac, publicly pleaded with President Samia to forgive her daughter, who was then facing accusations linked to treason. In her appeal, she expressed concern for her daughter’s future and asked for mercy on behalf of the family.
Top officials from China and the United States reconvened on Sunday for a second day of trade talks in Malaysia as Trump began his three-nation Asia tour. His meeting with Xi is scheduled for Thursday, October 30, where they are also expected to discuss tariffs, trade, fentanyl, agricultural exports, and rare earths.
The social media app, operated by Chinese firm ByteDance, had faced repeated demands to sell its US operations or risk being banned.
Police confirmed that the suspects are in custody and will be formally charged, though they have not spoken publicly since their detention.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that commercial terms have been agreed upon between two private parties, though specifics remain undisclosed.
Police have confirmed multiple arrests, while prosecutors say at least 10 cases are under investigation for alleged unlawful financial gains.
The report urges TikTok and other social media platforms to strengthen the enforcement of wildlife trafficking rules, adopt automated tools to detect illegal content, and run in-app awareness campaigns about endangered species.
TikTok said 43,000 accounts in Kenya were banned during the same three-month period for breaching its community standards
The Ministry of Interior said the arrests were due to the creators’ use of “obscene language”, and for allegedly violating public morals and misusing social media platforms.