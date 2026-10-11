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Infographics

Countries: Share of Adults Using TikTok

The findings offer a glimpse into how the platform’s reach differs across regions, with Kenya also featuring in the rankings.

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TikTok
TikTok — PHOTO/RG

TikTok usage among adults varies across countries, according to a global survey by the Pew Research Center.

The findings offer a glimpse into how the platform’s reach differs across regions, with Kenya also featuring in the rankings.

TikTok
TikTok — PHOTO/RG

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