Countries: Share of Adults Using TikTok
The findings offer a glimpse into how the platform’s reach differs across regions, with Kenya also featuring in the rankings.
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TikTok usage among adults varies across countries, according to a global survey by the Pew Research Center.
The findings offer a glimpse into how the platform’s reach differs across regions, with Kenya also featuring in the rankings.
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