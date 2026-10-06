What You Need To Know About Ebola Virus
Ebola is a serious viral disease that can spread through direct contact with the blood or other body fluids of an infected person. These fluids can include vomit, sweat, saliva and urine.
Short read · 1 min read
Kenya has recorded its first Ebola death after a patient who travelled from the Democratic Republic of Congo died in Nairobi on October 6, 2026.
Ebola is a serious viral disease that can spread through direct contact with the blood or other body fluids of an infected person. These fluids can include vomit, sweat, saliva and urine.
Here is what you need to know about the disease and how it spreads
Add Radio Generation as a preferred source on Google
More from InfographicsBrowse the section