Manchester United Managers Since Alex Ferguson’s Retirement
Manchester United parted ways with Michael Carrick on Thursday, November 12, 2026, after an eight-match winless streak in the Premier League, ending his spell in charge.
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Manchester United parted ways with Michael Carrick on Thursday, November 12, 2026, after an eight-match winless streak in the Premier League, ending his spell in charge.
The 45-year-old became the club’s seventh permanent manager since Alex Ferguson stepped down in 2013, having led United to their last Premier League title.
Below is a list of the permanent and interim managers who have taken charge of Manchester United since Ferguson’s departure:
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