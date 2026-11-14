Manchester United parted ways with Michael Carrick on Thursday, November 12, 2026, after an eight-match winless streak in the Premier League, ending his spell in charge.

The 45-year-old became the club’s seventh permanent manager since Alex Ferguson stepped down in 2013, having led United to their last Premier League title.

Below is a list of the permanent and interim managers who have taken charge of Manchester United since Ferguson’s departure:

INFOGRAPHICS: Manchester United Managers Since Alex Ferguson’s Retirement