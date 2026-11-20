The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has invited political parties to formally submit proposals for electoral reforms ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a press statement dated November 20, 2026, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the commission remained open to recommendations from political parties and other stakeholders, which it would examine within its constitutional and legal mandate.

Ethekon said political parties had a legitimate role in raising concerns about the electoral process, proposing reforms and holding institutions accountable.

"The Commission recognises that political parties and their leaders have a legitimate role in raising concerns, proposing reforms and holding institutions accountable," Ethekon stated.

He added that the commission was committed to listening to stakeholders, including those who had reservations about aspects of the electoral process, but emphasized the importance of structured engagement in addressing their concerns.

The Commission said political parties should formally present their proposed changes so IEBC can examine them and determine whether they fall within its constitutional responsibilities.

"The Commission remains ready to receive formal submissions from political parties on their proposed electoral reforms. Such submissions will provide an opportunity for the Commission to examine the proposals within its constitutional and legal mandate and, where necessary, engage the relevant institutions responsible for addressing matters that fall outside its direct mandate," Ethekon said.

The Commission noted that some proposals could require the involvement of other institutions where the issues raised fall outside its direct mandate.

Under Article 88 of the Constitution, IEBC is responsible for conducting or supervising elections and referenda for elective bodies and offices established under the Constitution, as well as other elections prescribed by an Act of Parliament.

The invitation provides political parties with an opportunity to formally present their concerns and recommendations as preparations for the August 10, 2027, General Election continue.

The announcement comes after IEBC held a high-level consultative meeting with political party leaders and their representatives in Nairobi on November 19, 2026.

The meeting brought together leaders from both the Government and Opposition sides to discuss the commission's preparedness for the 2027 elections, address concerns and identify areas requiring collaboration.

However, a section of Opposition leaders left the meeting after presenting their preliminary remarks and demands, before IEBC could present and substantive discussions could begin.

The commission expressed regret over the development, saying the engagement had given political leaders an opportunity to raise concerns and discuss proposed electoral reforms.

Despite the disagreement, Ethekon reaffirmed the commission's commitment to continued consultations with political parties and other stakeholders throughout the electoral cycle.

"The Commission wishes to assure Kenyans that it remains open to engagement and will continue consultations and dialogue with political parties and all other stakeholders throughout the electoral cycle, up to and including the successful completion of the 2027 General Election," he said.

IEBC said delivering credible elections was a shared national responsibility requiring cooperation from political parties, government institutions, civil society organizations, security agencies and the public.