CA, IEBC race to eliminate network blackspots before 2027 polls

Unreliable mobile connectivity in parts of the country could pose a fresh challenge to the 2027 General Election, prompting the Communications Authority of Kenya and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to step up efforts to ensure all polling stations can access stable network services.

The two institutions are working with mobile network operators to identify areas where coverage remains weak or unavailable, as they seek to prevent communication failures from disrupting the management of the elections.

The exercise is particularly important for polling stations in remote and underserved regions, where limited network access could interfere with the electronic transmission of results and communication between election officials.

The CA has indicated that it is working closely with the IEBC and telecommunications companies to establish which polling stations lack 3G and 4G coverage and ensure the identified locations receive network services before the next general elections.

In a submission to the Senate’s National Cohesion, Equal Opportunity and Regional Integration Committee, the authority explained that dependable connectivity would be necessary to support several election-related activities.

“The election will require stable, reliable networks for results transmission, communication by election officials and public use,” the report states.

The concern is that polling stations operating in areas with weak signals could experience difficulties sending results electronically, potentially slowing down the flow of information from different parts of the country.

Poor connectivity could also affect communication between officials stationed at polling centres and their coordination teams, making it harder to share updates and respond to emerging situations during the voting process.

The challenges could be more pronounced in locations where mobile phone networks are the main channel through which election officials exchange information and coordinate their activities.

To prevent such disruptions, the CA said it was engaging network providers to assess existing infrastructure and determine the extent of the coverage shortfalls.

The authority is also working with the electoral commission to compile a list of polling stations that may require additional network coverage, with the intention of resolving the shortcomings before the country goes to the polls.

“The authority is collaborating with IEBC to establish the polling stations that are currently outside 3G/4G network coverage to ensure these polling stations, if any, are covered before the general elections,” the report says.

The two agencies are therefore seeking to establish whether any polling locations remain beyond the reach of the required mobile networks and ensure that the situation does not compromise communication, results transmission and other public services during the elections.