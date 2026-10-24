Senate summons IEBC, security chiefs over rising election violence ahead of 2027 polls

Senators are seeking answers from the electoral commission, national cohesion agency and security chiefs over preparations to prevent political violence ahead of the August 2027 General Election, warning that failure to act against offenders could expose the country to further attacks.

The lawmakers want authorities to explain how they intend to deal with politicians accused of inciting violence, financing groups of goons and making statements that threaten public confidence in the electoral process.

They are also pushing for tougher laws that would allow the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to bar politicians found guilty of electoral violence from contesting in the next General Election.

The demands followed concerns raised by Tharaka Nithi Senator Mwenda Gataya, who wants the Senate’s National Cohesion Committee to examine the country's readiness to conduct peaceful elections.

Gataya called on the committee to establish what the relevant agencies are doing to protect peace and national unity before, during and after the polls.

“I seek to know measures being undertaken to safeguard national cohesion, peace and security before, during and after general elections in August 2027,” Gataya said.

He also wants the committee to explain how authorities plan to identify threats to national cohesion, bring those responsible for violence and hate speech to justice, and strengthen efforts to promote peace.

The concerns come amid calls for action against political leaders accused of contributing to violence and intimidation, with senators arguing that those responsible should face consequences rather than continue participating in the political process without accountability.

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo said Kenya already has laws that can be used to address political violence, but enforcement remains a major challenge because of a lack of political goodwill.

He called for changes to the law to strengthen enforcement and give the IEBC powers to disqualify politicians found to have instigated violence.

“Any politician supporting this should be barred from participating in the elections. I believe we will have a peaceful election,” he said.

Maanzo condemned the recent attack on supporters of Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka in Garissa, citing it as an example of the incidents that need to be addressed before the country heads into the next election.

He also pointed to incidents in Homa Bay, where stones and rocks were reportedly placed on roads during a campaign by the Linda Mwananchi team.

The senator warned that such incidents could worsen if authorities fail to take firm action against those involved.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna also criticised the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), accusing it of failing to act against political leaders allegedly linked to incitement.

Sifuna cited violence in Homa Bay, where people were killed, others injured and property destroyed, arguing that the failure to hold those responsible accountable had encouraged further attacks.

The senators want the relevant agencies to explain the steps they are taking to prevent a repeat of such incidents as political activity gathers pace ahead of the 2027 elections.

Their demands place the focus on the role of the IEBC, the NCIC and security agencies in identifying potential threats, enforcing the law and ensuring that politicians accused of promoting violence are held accountable.

The lawmakers are also seeking stronger measures to ensure that election-related offences carry consequences, including possible disqualification from future contests for politicians found guilty of instigating violence.

Through the Senate’s National Cohesion Committee, they want a clearer account of the country’s preparedness to protect peace, prevent hate speech and ensure that the next General Election is conducted without violence.