IEBC sets October 30 deadline for inclusion groups to register

Organisations representing youth, women, persons with disabilities and ethnic minorities have been given until October 30, 2026, to register with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as part of a new county-based inclusion programme.

IEBC has moved its Inclusion Coordination Committees from the national level to counties in a move aimed at bringing electoral participation programmes closer to the groups they serve.

The Commission is seeking both State and non-state organisations that work with the four groups and want to partner in its outreach programmes to register at their respective IEBC county offices by Friday, October 30 at 5pm.

“This is a call to all registered State and non-state organisations serving the Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and Ethnic Minorities and who wish to partner with IEBC in reaching out to these groups to register with respective IEBC County Offices by Friday 30th October 2026 at 5:00 pm,” the Commission said in a notice.

The organisations will support the Commission in reaching youth, women, PWDs and ethnic minorities and encouraging their involvement in electoral activities throughout the electoral cycle.

Those seeking registration will be required to present their registration certificate and KRA PIN certificate.

They will also be required to state the category they fall under, whether youth, women, persons with disabilities or ethnic minorities, and provide details of their appointed contact person.

The contact information must include the person’s name, telephone number and email address.

Applicants will further be required to give their physical address, including the building and street, as well as indicate the county where their organisation operates.

IEBC said the registration process will pave the way for the formation of teams representing each of the four categories at county level.

After registration, each category will appoint team leaders under the direction of the respective IEBC County Election Managers.

The Commission said the county-level structures will help strengthen the inclusion of marginalised groups and ethnic minorities in electoral activities across the election cycle.

IEBC has maintained that broader participation of these groups remains part of its efforts to improve inclusion in electoral processes.

Organisations interested in joining the programme have until the October 30 deadline to complete registration through their respective county offices.