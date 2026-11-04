Murkomen outlines election security plan, warns candidates against violence ahead of 2027 polls

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has outlined measures the government is implementing to secure the 2027 General Election, warning that candidates involved in electoral violence and intimidation could face disqualification and criminal prosecution.

Murkomen said the National Police Service (NPS) had developed a 16-month election security roadmap covering September 2026 to December 2027 as part of preparations to ensure peaceful, secure and inclusive elections.

In an opening statement to the National Assembly on Wednesday, November 4, Murkomen said the roadmap comprised 28 activities organised into six phases, covering stakeholder engagement, preparatory work, operational planning, training, election operations and post-election review.

"As the country prepares for the 2027 General Election, the Government is taking deliberate measures to ensure that the electoral process is peaceful, secure and inclusive," he told the House.

He said the police service was strengthening intelligence-led and preventive policing, mapping security hotspots and enhancing coordination among security agencies.

The preparations will also involve training officers to protect voters, candidates, election officials and electoral infrastructure.

Murkomen said the security operations would be guided by political neutrality, professionalism, accountability and respect for human rights.

He emphasised that the government's objective was not simply to prevent electoral violence but to create an environment where Kenyans could participate in the electoral process without intimidation.

"Our objective is not merely to prevent electoral violence. It is to create an environment in which every Kenyan can participate freely, safely and without intimidation," he said.

The Cabinet Secretary also called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to enforce the Electoral Code of Conduct firmly and without favour.

He said candidates involved in violence and intimidation, including those whose agents or supporters engage in such conduct, should face the consequences provided for under the law.

Murkomen further urged the commission to consider legal proceedings against candidates where evidence and statutory requirements warrant such action.

He noted that the High Court has powers to disqualify candidates in cases that meet the legal threshold.

"Those responsible for criminal offences must also be investigated and prosecuted. There should be no impunity for electoral violence," he said.

The Interior CS also highlighted the role of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) in preventing ethnic incitement and promoting peaceful coexistence during the election period.

He said the commission was undertaking public education, monitoring hate speech and acting against individuals promoting divisive political mobilisation.

Initiatives such as Uchaguzi Bila Noma were among the programmes being used to encourage peaceful political participation.

Murkomen said political leaders had a responsibility to promote tolerance, civility and respect for the rule of law, noting that law enforcement alone could not guarantee a stable society.

Beyond election security, the Cabinet Secretary addressed the government's campaign against illicit alcohol, drugs and substance abuse, describing the menace as a serious threat to public health and community safety.

He said the government had intensified operations targeting networks involved in the manufacture, distribution and sale of illicit and adulterated alcoholic products.

According to Murkomen, County Security and Intelligence Committees, under the coordination of County Commissioners, were leading multi-agency enforcement operations that had resulted in seizures of adulterated alcohol, illegal ethanol and other harmful substances.

He added that suspects had been arrested and taken through the criminal justice process, while non-compliant alcohol outlets, including bars, had been closed.

The government has also begun a nationwide re-inspection of alcohol manufacturing premises to confirm compliance with existing laws and standards.

Factories found operating illegally risk closure and licence withdrawal, Murkomen said, adding that those responsible would be held accountable.

He made the remarks while appearing before the National Assembly, where he said he was fulfilling his responsibility to account to Parliament and respond to questions raised by legislators on matters of national importance.