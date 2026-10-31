CS Murkomen to Kalonzo: Leave Sifuna, join Ruto

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has urged Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka to abandon the opposition, particularly his association with the Linda Mwananchi Movement, and join President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance.

Speaking during a women’s empowerment drive in Ngiito, Narok County, on Saturday, Murkomen claimed Kalonzo was being mistreated within the opposition following the heckling incident at the launch of the Linda Mwananchi Movement headquarters in Nairobi on Friday, October 30, 2026.

“I want to tell Kalonzo, if you think what you saw at the Linda Mwananchi meeting was nothing, you haven’t seen nothing yet. I know Sifuna. He was in my youth wing during my university days. He will bully you,” Murkomen said in Swahili.

“If you think Sifuna and his team will support you, you are mistaken,” he added.

Murkomen urged Kalonzo to leave the opposition and join Ruto, describing the opposition as a path of “bitterness, hatred and violence”.

Kalonzo was booed by sections of the crowd during Friday’s launch after questioning Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s declaration as a potential presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 General Election.

During the event, Kalonzo appeared to take issue with DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa for seemingly endorsing Sifuna’s presidential ambitions before the formal nomination process.

He reminded the Nairobi Senator that he would have to wait until November 13 to be officially declared a presidential candidate.

The incident has since drawn criticism from several leaders, with Wiper Party spokesperson Ndegwa Njiru accusing Sifuna of failing to show adequate respect to Kalonzo.

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir also criticised Sifuna’s supporters for heckling the Wiper leader during the launch at Lavington, Nairobi.

Kipkorir, in a post on X, said the treatment of Kalonzo was wrong, warning that the senator would need support from across the country if he hoped to become president.

He cautioned that enthusiasm among the movement’s supporters should not come at the expense of respecting other opposition contenders who could become important allies in the 2027 race against President Ruto.

"Kalonzo Musyoka is a statesman. He deserves utmost respect. He deserves to be wooed, not booed," said the lawyer.

Kipkorir, however, welcomed Sifuna’s entry into the national leadership contest, describing the emergence of a young political leader as encouraging for African democracy.