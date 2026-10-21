Murkomen unveils Sh5.5 billion road project, security plan for Kerio Valley

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has called for sustained security operations and accelerated infrastructure development in Kerio Valley, announcing plans to recover illegal firearms, construct new markets and improve road connectivity in the region long affected by banditry and inter-community conflicts.

Murkomen said the government was intensifying disarmament efforts while investing in roads, security facilities and economic infrastructure to address insecurity and improve livelihoods in Elgeyo Marakwet and neighbouring areas.

Speaking during First Lady Rachel Ruto’s handover of houses and groundbreaking ceremony for the Chesongoch Community Resource Centre in Elgeyo Marakwet County on Wednesday, Murkomen said the government had collected an additional 3,000 illegal firearms and would sustain the operations.

“We have cut another 3,000 guns, and we want to do this continuously. I target any kind of programme that will ensure Kerio Valley becomes safe,” he said.

Kerio Valley has experienced recurrent insecurity involving armed groups, livestock raids and retaliatory attacks, disrupting livelihoods and undermining economic activity in affected communities. Insecurity has also complicated access to essential services and constrained development in parts of the region.

Murkomen said the government was moving beyond reliance on security deployments towards a broader approach that combines law enforcement with infrastructure development.

“We are tired of asking for the NPR, asking for police and asking for other interventions. Now we are moving towards development,” he said.

He added that security operations were targeting areas where armed individuals had sought refuge, including locations around Kapedo and Lomelo, as the government seeks to prevent armed groups from using remote areas to evade security agencies.

Murkomen further said road construction was among the government's priorities for opening up Kerio Valley, improving transport links, and supporting trade in communities that have faced insecurity and inadequate infrastructure.

He cited the road connecting Nginyang through Kinyach and Ror to Kapsowar, saying the project was ongoing and had a Sh5.5 billion allocation.

He also acknowledged delays on the Kilangata-Tot road, blaming problems with the contractor previously engaged to carry out the works.

The projects are expected to improve access to markets and public services while strengthening links between communities across the region.

The Interior CS further said President William Ruto directed the construction of markets in several trading centres to expand economic opportunities and support communities as security improves.

The proposed markets include Tot, Kalowa, Chemolingot, Loruk and Nginyang, among other locations.

“The President has already ordered that markets be built here in Kerio Valley markets in Tot, Kalowa, Chemolingot, Loruk and Nginyang to ensure that people benefit from development," added Murkomen.

The CS also announced efforts to facilitate the issuance of title deeds to residents, saying the government would support land documentation and confirm land designated for public infrastructure.

He said funds had been provided to assist the local community with title deeds and to facilitate the establishment of an airstrip and a special security camp.

The facilities, he said, would support security operations and provide infrastructure intended to strengthen the government's presence in the region.

He further announced plans to construct a Kerio Valley security headquarters in Chesongoch, saying a contractor was expected to be identified within two weeks.

The CS thanked Rachel Ruto for supporting families affected by tragedy in the region, praising her continued visits, prayers and mentorship.

He said her resilience amid political criticism had encouraged other leaders and community members.

Murkomen concluded that the combination of security operations, roads, markets, land documentation and community facilities formed part of the government's broader approach to restoring stability and improving livelihoods in Kerio Valley.