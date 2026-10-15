Opposition unity will not stop my re-election - Ruto

President William Ruto has declared that he will defeat his political opponents in the 2027 General Election whether they unite behind a single candidate or contest the presidency separately.

The President dismissed ongoing efforts by opposition leaders to form a united political front, arguing that unity without a clear development agenda would not persuade Kenyans to support them at the ballot.

“Even if they unite to the last man, I will defeat them because unity without an agenda for Kenyans will not win them votes,” Ruto said.

Speaking on Thursday during a development tour of Elgeyo-Marakwet and Baringo counties, the President accused his critics of concentrating on political alliances instead of presenting plans to address the country's challenges.

He described his opponents as merchants of anger, hatred and discrimination, insisting that voters wanted leaders with practical development plans.

“Kenyans want leaders who have an agenda, a plan and vision, not those who sell tribal arithmetic or are full of hate and anger,” he said.

Ruto argued that Kenya's political landscape had changed ahead of the 2022 General Election, when he campaigned on the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), promising to improve the livelihoods of vulnerable and marginalised groups.

He maintained that his administration was delivering on its manifesto and challenged critics to focus on development rather than political manoeuvres.

“Today, Kenyans are holding me to account for what I promised them. We don’t want people who look for power without a plan,” he said.

The President cited reduced fertiliser prices and improved earnings for coffee, tea, milk and sugarcane farmers as examples of progress under his administration.

The President also defended the Road Maintenance Levy Fund (RMLF) against calls for its abolition, saying the money was helping finance infrastructure projects and settle pending bills owed to road contractors.

He said the ongoing construction of 6,000 kilometres of roads across the country reflected his administration's commitment to distributing development projects equitably.

“In the new era of equitable deployment of national resources across Kenya, every region is witnessing unprecedented development, ranging from roads and modern markets to housing, healthcare, agricultural revival and education, among others. We are leaving no one behind,” Ruto said.

Migori Senator Eddy Okech criticised Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro over his calls to scrap the levy, arguing that the fund was benefiting regions across the country.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah urged voters to reject leaders who relied on tribalism to gain political support, saying the 2027 elections should promote national unity and issue-based competition.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot said Kenyans would elect leaders based on their plans for the country.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, meanwhile, warned politicians against using government security officers and public offices to organise violence during political meetings. He said acts of lawlessness would not be tolerated.

During the tour, Ruto inspected several infrastructure projects in Elgeyo-Marakwet County before proceeding to Baringo.

In Keiyo South, he inspected the Sh205 million Chepkorio Modern Market, which is expected to accommodate 200 traders, and launched construction of the 30-kilometre Chepkorio Township-Kaplimo-Kipsaina road at a cost of Sh1.8 billion.

He also flagged off a Sh632 million Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project expected to connect 3,169 households in the constituency.

The President said the government was investing Sh1.6 billion across Elgeyo-Marakwet to connect 8,975 households to electricity.

He added that the Affordable Housing Programme was creating employment opportunities while supporting planned settlements and improved service delivery.

“Our target is to build two million houses, 200,000 annually. We are on course, with 300,000 units already under construction across the country,” he said.

In Baringo, Ruto launched a Sh4.2 billion road construction project covering 70 kilometres of roads linking Eldama Ravine, Mogotio and Baringo Central constituencies.

He also flagged off a Sh78.9 million electricity connectivity project expected to connect 343 households in Eldama Ravine and opened a Huduma Centre to bring government services closer to residents.

The President inspected the ongoing construction of the 10,000-seater Kabarnet Stadium, which is scheduled for completion by the end of the year, and the 480-unit Kabarnet Town Affordable Housing Project.

The tour was attended by Gender Cabinet Secretary Hanna Cheptumo, Elgeyo-Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich, Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi and several members of Parliament.