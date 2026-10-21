Rachel Ruto provides houses to families devastated by landslides in Elgeyo Marakwet

First Lady Rachel Ruto has handed over 53 houses to families affected by deadly landslides in Chesongoch, Elgeyo Marakwet County, as the government and its partners intensify efforts to rebuild communities devastated by heavy rainfall.

The houses are part of a recovery initiative aimed at restoring shelter and dignity to families who lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods when a hillside collapsed following days of heavy rain late last year.

Speaking during the handover ceremony and groundbreaking of the Chesongoch Community Resource Centre on Wednesday, Rachel said the intervention would help affected households begin rebuilding their lives while preparing communities for future weather-related disasters.

“After days of heavy rain, the hillside above Chesongoch gave way. In a matter of minutes, homes, farms and whole neighbourhoods were swept away. More than 20 lives were lost. Mothers were left grieving, and families lost the places where their stories had always been kept,” she said.

The disaster left families facing the difficult task of recovering from the loss of relatives and property, with the destruction of homes and farms threatening their livelihoods and sense of security.

The First Lady said recovery required sustained support beyond the immediate aftermath of the disaster, especially for families struggling to find safe accommodation and rebuild their lives.

She said President William Ruto had followed developments in the affected community and directed that assistance be provided to families who lost loved ones or sustained injuries.

“He directed that all support due to the affected families be expedited. Medical and funeral costs were covered. Families who lost loved ones were compensated, and the injured were supported. He directed that no family be left to grieve alone, and counselling teams were sent to these homes,” she maintained.

The First Lady recalled visiting affected families on November 8 last year, when residents appealed to the government for help rebuilding their homes and finding safer places to live.

She said Wednesday's handover fulfilled that commitment by providing permanent shelter for households whose lives had been disrupted by the disaster.

“When I came to you on 8th November last year, I spoke with family members. The affected families asked the government to help rebuild their homes, provide a safe place to sleep without fear, and lay a foundation for healing to begin. I am happy that this appeal was heard, and we are handing over 53 houses,” Rachel said.

Mama Rachel explained that professionals led by Dr Susan Koech and a committee chaired by Dr Albert Kocha made the housing project possible, working alongside the National Youth Service.

The partners mobilised more than Sh60 million, with contributions from international partners, government institutions and corporate organisations.

She thanked the professionals who contributed their time, skills, and resources, as well as the Kenya Red Cross and other partners supporting affected families.

“You did what a family does. You saw your own people in pain, and you rallied to help. Asanteni sana. God bless you,” she said.

Rachel also thanked Safaricom Foundation for supporting Queen of Chesongoch School, saying the intervention would help the community recover.

The First Lady stated that the recovery programme would extend beyond housing through the establishment of the Chesongoch Community Resource Centre and an information and communications technology hub.

The facility will include a social hall where women, young people and other community members can organise events and plan social and economic activities.

The ICT hub is expected to expose young people to digital skills and opportunities, enabling them to compete with their counterparts in other towns and cities.

Rachel said the initiative would help transform the recovery effort into a longer-term investment in education, skills development and community growth.

She also announced the distribution of relief supplies, including 1,170 blankets, 205 mattresses, 300 bags of 50kg rice, and 250 bags of 50kg beans.

Additional items included soap, milk powder, sugar, and tea leaves, along with 8,000 mango seedlings and 2,000 citrus seedlings to support affected households and agricultural recovery.

She added that the government was identifying at-risk areas and preparing safer ground for families who might need to relocate as the country prepares for future rainy seasons.

“Every family deserves to face the rainy season with greater security, knowing that their children have a roof over their head and a place to return to at the end of the day," she added.

She noted that the 53 houses in Chesongoch, together with two previously handed over to landslide victims in the Chepchoina area of Keiyo North Constituency, demonstrated the importance of partnerships in disaster recovery. She acknowledged that new houses could not erase the pain of losing relatives and property but expressed hope that the families would find renewed strength and opportunities to rebuild their lives.

The initiative combines housing, relief assistance, agricultural support, and community facilities, with the broader objective of helping affected households recover while improving their preparedness for future disasters.