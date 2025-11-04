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Elgeyo Marakwet death toll rises to 32 as search for missing villagers continues
Access challenges remain one of the biggest setbacks for the search teams, who are struggling through muddy slopes, fallen trees and blocked roads. Air support has been mobilised to ferry the injured, move emergency supplies and reach cut-off families who cannot be accessed by road. Residents and volunteers have joined the effort, digging through collapsed soil and searching riverbanks as hope slowly fades but determination remains strong.