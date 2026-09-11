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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Rachel Ruto

Rachel Ruto pushes coordinated response to HIV, teen pregnancies, SGBV
Health and Wellness

Rachel Ruto pushes coordinated response to HIV, teen pregnancies, SGBV

Kenya has recorded a sharp drop in new HIV infections over the past decade, with figures from the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council showing an 82% decline between 2015 and 2025. New infections fell from 77,647 in 2015 to 13,936 in 2025. Despite the progress, Rachel said young people continued to carry a large share of the HIV burden.

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Rachel Ruto urges Embu women to work in groups, access skills and markets
News

Rachel Ruto urges Embu women to work in groups, access skills and markets

Her remarks come against a backdrop of continued efforts to expand women's participation in Kenya's economy. The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics says 71.9 percent of women reported being employed in its latest Women’s Economic Empowerment Index analysis. However, only 52.7 percent reported having financial independence through their own earnings

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Rachel Ruto marks 16 years of Joyful Women’s national impact
Business

Rachel Ruto marks 16 years of Joyful Women’s national impact

Founded in 2009, the organisation has grown into one of the strongest platforms for women to build businesses, support their families and nurture leadership skills. The First Lady emphasized the heart of the model, noting that “the transaction is not about money. Your sisterhood is the bank, and that is where transformation is anchored.”

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First Lady Rachel Ruto during a past engagement. PHOTO/Office of the First Lady
Business

International Women's Day: First Lady Rachel Ruto Hails Women's Efforts in SME Sector

Leading the country in celebrating the International Women's day in Migori County, Mama Rachel affirmed the government's commitment to supporting women's enterprises, particularly in the region's blue economy. "Women are the backbone of Kenya’s small and medium enterprises, driving job creation, sustaining communities, and strengthening social networks for households," she stated.

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