Rachel Ruto calls on Vihiga women to turn farming into bigger businesses
She said planned and ongoing investment in modern markets would give women safer and more dignified spaces to sell their produce and connect with wider markets
She said planned and ongoing investment in modern markets would give women safer and more dignified spaces to sell their produce and connect with wider markets
Kenya has recorded a sharp drop in new HIV infections over the past decade, with figures from the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council showing an 82% decline between 2015 and 2025. New infections fell from 77,647 in 2015 to 13,936 in 2025. Despite the progress, Rachel said young people continued to carry a large share of the HIV burden.
The First Lady said the restriction on male leadership was intended to preserve the programme’s central objective of advancing women’s economic empowerment rather than exclude men from participating in group activities
The First Lady, during a women’s empowerment programme on September 8, 2026 said the investments were meant to remove some of the barriers that prevent women from taking part fully in economic activities.
Waiguru said she had intentionally stepped back from public political discussions for six weeks and had no plans to join a group where, in her view, leaders are denied an opportunity to speak.
Her remarks come against a backdrop of continued efforts to expand women's participation in Kenya's economy. The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics says 71.9 percent of women reported being employed in its latest Women’s Economic Empowerment Index analysis. However, only 52.7 percent reported having financial independence through their own earnings
Speaking during a mentorship and advocacy engagement in Homa Bay on Wednesday, Rachel said communities must move beyond warning children about the dangers they face and instead provide practical support, safe spaces and trusted adults who can listen to them
Rachel cited an estimated maternal mortality rate of about 355 deaths per 100,000 live births and neonatal mortality of approximately 21 deaths per 1,000 live births, highlighting the urgency of improving maternal and newborn healthcare
The ceremony was held on Saturday, August 8, at Intonna Heritage Farm in Naserian Village, Kilgoris Town, Narok County, marking a significant step in the couple’s union
Speaking during the launch of the Public Benefits Organization (PBO) Sector Report 2024/2025 in Nairobi on Monday, she emphasized that collaboration remains central to achieving lasting impact, noting that development cannot be delivered in isolation.
The First lady reiterated the importance of prayer and collective responsibility during a period traditionally marked by increased travel and family reunions.
The First Lady also extended prayers for the president’s continued wellbeing, urging God to bless him with strength, health, and wisdom as he leads the country.
Founded in 2009, the organisation has grown into one of the strongest platforms for women to build businesses, support their families and nurture leadership skills. The First Lady emphasized the heart of the model, noting that “the transaction is not about money. Your sisterhood is the bank, and that is where transformation is anchored.”
Ruto noted that various stakeholders in the energy industry are spearheading efforts to develop innovative and sustainable energy technologies.
Leading the country in celebrating the International Women's day in Migori County, Mama Rachel affirmed the government's commitment to supporting women's enterprises, particularly in the region's blue economy. "Women are the backbone of Kenya’s small and medium enterprises, driving job creation, sustaining communities, and strengthening social networks for households," she stated.