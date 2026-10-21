LINDA challenges Equitable Party’s proposed Linda Mwananchi name change

The planned transformation of The Equitable Party into Linda Mwananchi Movement has run into another hurdle, with the Liberty National Democratic Alliance (LINDA) asking the Registrar of Political Parties to reconsider the process because of two unresolved cases before the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.

In an objection reportedly filed on October 18, 2026, LINDA Founder and Treasurer Purity Ndanu argued that the proposed name change should not proceed while the tribunal cases remain unresolved, warning that moving ahead could trigger further legal disputes.

LINDA identified the pending matters as PPDTC/E020/2026 and PPDTA/E001/2026, both of which are awaiting hearing and determination before the tribunal.

The objection comes weeks after The Equitable Party announced plans to adopt the Linda Mwananchi Movement name, a move that would give Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s political vehicle a new identity ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The party was launched on October 4, 2026, with Sifuna unveiled as its leader and presidential candidate for the next election.

At the launch, Sifuna said the party intended to change its name but would not abandon its existing identity if the process faced further resistance.

“I want to make it clear that if more obstacles are put in the path of rebranding this party called The Equitable Party. As we have experienced in the past, the Party will continue with its present identity until the ballots are cast in 2027,” said Sifuna.

The latest objection comes after the Registrar of Political Parties, John Lorionokou, confirmed in a letter dated October 13 that his office had reviewed the documents submitted to support the proposed name change and begun the gazettement process.

The process was initiated under Section 20(1)(d) of the Political Parties Act, adding a new dimension to the dispute over the party’s intended identity.

Separately, Chepalungu parliamentary aspirant Ruto Festus has asked the Registrar to establish whether The Equitable Party followed its registered constitution when approving the rebranding.

In a submission dated October 21, 2026, Festus questioned whether the party’s National Delegates Conference had formally approved the proposed name change.

He raised concerns about a resolution passed by the party’s National Executive Committee on October 8, arguing that the decision may have only initiated the rebranding process rather than granted the final approval required.

Festus said his objection was not aimed at the name Linda Mwananchi Movement itself but at determining whether the party had complied with the procedures governing such a change.

The objections have brought both the pending tribunal cases and the party’s internal decision-making process into focus as the proposed rebranding moves forward.

While LINDA wants the legal disputes resolved before the name change proceeds, Festus is seeking clarification on whether the party obtained the necessary internal approval. The Registrar had already confirmed that the gazettement process had started after the relevant documents were reviewed.