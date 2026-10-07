Linda Mwananchi rebrand could reshape 2027 political alliances, says Omamo

The planned change of The Equitable Party (TEP) into the Linda Mwananchi Movement could reshape political alliances ahead of the 2027 General Election, but questions over nominations could prove a major test for the proposed political umbrella.

Strategic planner and political commentator Bob Omamo said the arrangement could bring political parties and individual politicians together under one platform, although competing aspirants seeking the same seats could create difficult choices for the movement.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Omamo said lawyers were already handling the rebranding after Linda Mwananchi cleared a key hurdle in its bid to secure the name.

“We are currently working with our lawyers on the rebranding process, and we hope to complete it in the coming weeks. However, if we encounter any obstacles at the ORPP, we will retain TEP as the party’s brand,” he said.

The proposed change follows the takeover of TEP by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who was unveiled as the party's leader and presidential candidate on October 4, 2026.

TEP is an existing political party, having been registered by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) on March 25, 2022, under certificate serial number 100. Its registered slogan is “Tusawazishe”.

Its adoption by the Linda Mwananchi camp gives the group an already registered political vehicle as parties and politicians prepare for the August 10, 2027 General Election.

The move followed months of uncertainty over the registration of Linda Mwananchi as a political party.

Promoters of the movement applied to reserve the Linda Mwananchi Movement name on June 4, 2026, but the application was initially rejected by the Registrar of Political Parties.

The matter was taken to the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal in August. On September 30, the Tribunal set aside the Registrar's decision, opening the way for the name to be reconsidered.

A day later, on October 1, the ORPP approved the reservation of the Linda Mwananchi Movement name for up to 90 days.

The legal process has left the movement with a limited period to complete its formal registration, while the existing TEP structure offers an alternative political vehicle for the 2027 contest.

Omamo said the proposed Linda Mwananchi structure could accommodate both political parties and individual politicians.

“The idea that has been there is that Linda Mwananchi Movement would be an umbrella. Similar to, say, Azimio or the Ukombozi Alliance that has corporate membership from parties. But then, in the case of Linda Mwananchi Movement, there's talk that it could allow both corporate membership and individual membership.”

He said such an arrangement could create nomination challenges, especially where politicians from different parties under the same umbrella seek the same elective position.

“If TEP is rebranded to Linda Mwananchi Movement, does it then mean Babu's party will come in as a corporate member under the umbrella? And then, if that happens, does it then mean that we'll have some Linda Mwananchi Movement members running against Babu Owino people?” Omamo said.

According to Omamo, the movement would have to decide how candidates from allied parties would be picked, including whether they would hold joint nominations or rely on political zoning to avoid competing against each other.

He also linked the growth of political parties to the value of having an independent electoral vehicle, arguing that a party that wins seats gains greater political influence and a stronger position in political negotiations.

The planned rebranding comes as the 2027 political cycle gathers pace, with parties and individual aspirants positioning themselves ahead of nominations and coalition talks.

For Linda Mwananchi, the immediate task will be completing the required party process while determining how existing parties, individual politicians and possible coalition partners will operate within the proposed structure.

The biggest test could then come during nominations, particularly in areas where members of allied parties want to contest the same seat under the Linda Mwananchi umbrella.