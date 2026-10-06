Kindiki to Bring Mt Kenya rivals together in bid to end political violence

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is seeking to bring rival Mt Kenya political leaders to the same table in an effort to curb violence, political goonism and rising tensions ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in Banana Town, Kiambaa Constituency, Kiambu County, on Tuesday, Kindiki said he would convene leaders from across the political divide to discuss how the region could pursue political competition without violence.

He said the initiative followed a request from elders who had given him the responsibility of promoting unity, reconciliation and development in Mt Kenya and the wider country.

Kindiki said politicians with different and competing interests should agree on rules that allow them to campaign freely while rejecting actions that could turn political rivalry into conflict.

“I will reach out to all my fellow politicians so that we can agree that everyone should sell their policies and their political parties. But violence, chaos and stoning vehicles are things we cannot accept,” he said.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki addressing residents of Banana Town, Kiambaa Constituency, Kiambu County, on October 6, 2026. — DPCS

The Deputy President said political competition had been a feature of Mt Kenya politics since the return of multiparty politics, but maintained that disagreements over leadership should not result in attacks or disorder.

“Let us abandon the politics of violence and compete on the basis of our work and policies,” he said.

He also said he would avoid trading insults with political opponents, despite facing criticism from some leaders in the region.

Kindiki said his decision was guided by respect for elders whom he credited with helping maintain stability in Mt Kenya.

“Because of the respect I have for our elders and the role they have played in bringing stability to the mountain, you will never hear me insult another leader,” Kindiki said.

“I know there are leaders who have insulted me, ridiculed me and treated me with contempt, but I have forgiven all of them wholeheartedly.”

He urged politicians seeking support in Kiambaa and other parts of Kiambu to focus on their achievements and policies instead of attacking their rivals.

“Let each person explain what they did for Kiambaa and what they did for Kiambu. Let them defend their record and present their policies. Once they have done that, they can go home,” he said.

Kindiki further cautioned politicians against involving young people in political clashes, saying political contests would end while communities would have to continue living together after the elections.

“Politics will come and go. Voting will take place on one day, and after the elections, we will continue to live together as one community,” he said.

The planned meeting comes at a time when Mt Kenya politics is marked by a growing contest over who will take the leading political position in the region ahead of the 2027 elections.

Leaders in the region are split between those supporting former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and those backing Kindiki.

Kindiki was previously coronated by elders as the region's spokesperson, a move that attracted criticism from some Mt Kenya leaders and added to the debate over the region's political leadership.