President William Ruto has mocked opposition leaders following their dramatic walkout from a meeting with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), accusing them of transferring their internal political disagreements to the electoral agency.

Speaking in Funyula, Busia County, on Friday, Ruto questioned why opposition politicians had confronted the commission over its preparations for the 2027 General Election, claiming they had failed to agree on a presidential candidate.

The President challenged the leaders to concentrate on identifying a flag bearer, developing political agendas and selling their policies to Kenyans instead of questioning the IEBC's operations.

“They have failed to find a candidate. Instead of asking themselves questions, they are taking their frustrations to the IEBC. Did they expect the IEBC to help them find their candidate?” Ruto asked.

His remarks came a day after opposition leaders, led by Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka, DCP's Rigathi Gachagua, among other leaders, staged a dramatic walkout from an engagement with the IEBC on Thursday, November 19.

The opposition delegation had raised concerns over the commission's preparations for the 2027 polls, particularly aspects of the procurement of election materials and technology.

President William Ruto interacts with residents of Funyula during the launch of Mulwanda Market in Funyula, Busia County, on November 20, 2026. — PCS

Kalonzo was pictured leading the group out of the meeting, marking a public disagreement between the opposition and the electoral agency over the arrangements for the forthcoming elections.

The walkout brought attention to opposition concerns about the IEBC's preparedness, with the leaders questioning aspects of the electoral process ahead of the high-stakes 2027 contest.

However, Ruto dismissed their approach, insisting that politicians should allow the commission to organise the elections without interference.

“I want to tell those gentlemen to please give the IEBC a chance to arrange next year's elections. The people of Kenya will decide,” he said.

The Head of State also questioned why opposition politicians were concerned about the procurement of election equipment, including computers and ballot papers, arguing that such decisions should be left to the commission.

He challenged the leaders to explain why they wanted to determine the equipment the IEBC should purchase and where election materials should be sourced.

“They want to decide which computers should be bought and where the ballot papers should be purchased. Are they procurement officers? Among the group that went there, is there anyone with procurement expertise? Stop this nonsense,” Ruto said.

The President further used a football analogy to argue that political contestants should not attempt to dictate how the referee manages a competition.

He questioned why candidates would want to determine the playing field, the ball to be used and the identity of the referee instead of concentrating on preparing for the contest.

“How can someone who is competing decide where the playing field will be, which ball will be used and who the referee will be? Leave the IEBC alone. The people who vote are the citizens,” he said.

Ruto urged opposition leaders to resolve their political differences and prepare for the 2027 elections by identifying a presidential candidate and developing policies they intend to present to voters.

He argued that the opposition should focus on building its political agenda and convincing Kenyans to support its candidates rather than engaging in disputes with the electoral commission.

“First, go and find your candidate. Go and find your policies, develop your agenda, come up with a plan and sell it to the people. Let us meet at the ballot box and leave the IEBC alone,” Ruto said.

The President also invoked a Chinese saying to ridicule the opposition's complaints, comparing their actions to those of a lazy person who blames a farming tool for their inability to work.

He argued that instead of blaming the electoral agency, opposition leaders should examine their own political challenges.

“A lazy person quarrels with the farming tool in the field. They blame the hoe when, in reality, they are the ones who cannot work. That is exactly what these people are doing,” he said.

Ruto reiterated that the responsibility of electing the country's leaders rests with Kenyans, maintaining that political parties should prepare for the electoral contest rather than attempt to influence the IEBC's operational decisions.