Gachagua: Opposition won’t rush to name Ruto’s 2027 challenger
According to Gachagua, such demands would encourage separate presidential campaigns based on regional loyalties, making it harder for opposition leaders to settle on a single candidate.
According to Gachagua, such demands would encourage separate presidential campaigns based on regional loyalties, making it harder for opposition leaders to settle on a single candidate.
The President questioned Uhuru's decision to remain engaged in opposition politics after completing his presidency, saying the former Head of State should instead help guide the country.
The Interior CS said the opposition had failed to present alternative policies capable of steering the country toward economic growth and prosperity.
The opposition’s alternative fiscal framework proposes Sh4.32 trillion in spending, targeting a reduced fiscal deficit of Sh593.5 billion, equivalent to 2.8 per cent of GDP, compared to the government’s projected 5.3 per cent.
Kituyi warned that constant political fights with the Head of State risk damaging the Opposition’s image and weakening public trust at a time when Kenyans are looking for leadership and solutions.
The leaders, led by DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua and Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, said they want a formal meeting with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission within two weeks. They accused President William Ruto of attempting to influence the commission in order to gain political advantage ahead of the election.
At the core of the proposed reforms is legislation supported by the ruling Zanu-PF party that would end the practice of citizens voting directly for the president, extend both presidential and parliamentary terms from five to seven years, and push the 2028 general elections to 2030. Under the same proposals, the next president would be selected by members of parliament rather than through a national vote.
The opposition also urged the Judiciary, led by Chief Justice Martha Koome, to accelerate the handling of all pending election cases, particularly those concerning alleged unlawful procurement of electoral materials.
The opposition claims that government officials have issued travel documents irregularly, recruited Kenyan youth for combat abroad, neglected citizens stranded overseas, violated human rights, and facilitated the activities of sanctioned individuals.
The delegation, led by Democracy for the Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua, said they were denied an audience despite formally notifying the Inspector General’s office of their visit. They faulted Kanja for failing to appear in person and for not sending any of his deputies to represent him.
Ruto reiterated that his administration remains focused on implementing its development agenda and urged Kenyans to judge leaders by their tangible programmes rather than slogans.
The renewed visit follows a meeting between opposition leaders and Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja, where they sought assurances on security for their activities.
Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat and Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli joined Kanja during the meeting.