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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

opposition leaders

Opposition leaders demand urgent IEBC talks over voter register concerns
News

Opposition leaders demand urgent IEBC talks over voter register concerns

The leaders, led by DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua and Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, said they want a formal meeting with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission within two weeks. They accused President William Ruto of attempting to influence the commission in order to gain political advantage ahead of the election.

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Zimbabwe debate deepens over plan to end direct presidential vote
Global Affairs

Zimbabwe debate deepens over plan to end direct presidential vote

At the core of the proposed reforms is legislation supported by the ruling Zanu-PF party that would end the practice of citizens voting directly for the president, extend both presidential and parliamentary terms from five to seven years, and push the 2028 general elections to 2030. Under the same proposals, the next president would be selected by members of parliament rather than through a national vote.

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