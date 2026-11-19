Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General Catherine Omanyo has cautioned opposition politicians against what she described as attempts to create political confusion in Teso during President William Ruto’s development tour of Western Kenya.

Omanyo, who accompanied Ruto during his visit to Busia County on Thursday, urged residents to reject politicians seeking to challenge the President’s engagements in the region, arguing that political competition should focus on development and tangible results.

Speaking during the tour, she challenged leaders to present clear development plans and demonstrate what they could offer communities instead of making promises without providing practical solutions.

She maintained that politicians seeking support from residents should demonstrate their ability to deliver, rather than expect political backing without offering anything in return.

“An empty hand receives nothing,” Omanyo said, emphasising that political leaders should approach communities with something meaningful to offer.

She also warned residents against politicians she accused of planning to visit the area to create political disagreements and confusion.

“Some people will come wandering around here to create confusion. Tell them no, Ruto has already taken it,” she added.

Her remarks came as Ruto toured Teso North Constituency, where he officially opened the Kakapel Iteso Cultural Centre and laid the foundation stone for the Akichelesit General Service Unit camp.

President William Ruto inspects ongoing construction works at the GSU camp in Akichelesit, Teso North, Busia County, on November 19, 2026. — PCS

During the visit, the President defended his administration’s development agenda, insisting that all regions and communities deserved equal access to national resources irrespective of their population sizes or voting patterns.

Ruto maintained that development should not be determined by how many votes a particular region contributes during elections, but by the need to ensure equitable distribution of resources across the country.

Omanyo’s remarks come amid growing divisions within ODM over its relationship with Ruto’s administration and the political direction the party should adopt ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The party has been grappling with competing positions over whether to maintain its cooperation with the President and potentially support his re-election bid or negotiate a formal pre-election coalition agreement to safeguard its political interests.

The disagreement has also attracted public scrutiny, with a TIFA Research survey released on November 12 indicating that 43 per cent of Kenyans opposed the broad-based government arrangement between Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and ODM.

The survey found that 32 per cent supported the arrangement, while 15 per cent said they had no opinion and another 10 per cent were unaware of the political partnership.

Conducted between October 26 and November 5, 2026, the research involved face-to-face interviews with 2,036 respondents across nine regions and reported a national margin of error of plus or minus 2.16 percentage points.

The findings highlighted the political challenges facing the partnership as the two parties consider their positions ahead of the next general election.

ODM has also witnessed shifting political loyalties in some of its traditional strongholds, including Busia County, where disagreements over the party's internal direction have continued to emerge.

On November 8, Teso North Member of Parliament Oku Kaunya announced his departure from ODM to join the Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG), citing internal disagreements within the party, particularly in Busia.

Kaunya indicated that several other elected leaders from the county had expressed interest in joining him, signalling possible further changes in the region's political alignment.

However, the lawmaker maintained that his decision to leave ODM would not affect his support for Ruto and the broad-based government arrangement.

His departure added to the uncertainty surrounding ODM's political influence in Busia as leaders reposition themselves ahead of the 2027 elections.

Omanyo's intervention therefore places ODM's mobilisation efforts in Western Kenya within a broader political contest over the party's identity and its continued cooperation with the President.

For Ruto, the Western Kenya development tour provides an opportunity to showcase ongoing and planned projects while strengthening his administration's engagement with political leaders and residents in a region where infrastructure, economic opportunities and equitable resource allocation remain significant concerns.

For ODM, the challenge lies in maintaining its traditional political support base while managing internal disagreements over its relationship with the administration.

With the 2027 General Election approaching, Omanyo's warning underscores the growing political contest between leaders backing the broad-based government arrangement and those seeking to mobilise opposition against the partnership.