President William Ruto has proposed a new education funding arrangement that would allow students admitted to universities, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions and Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) to attend classes even when their parents are unable to pay tuition fees.

Speaking during his 14th State of the Nation Address at Parliament Buildings on Wednesday, November 18, Ruto said the proposal was contained in the Tertiary Education Placement and Funding Bill 2026, which is currently before Parliament.

The proposed changes are aimed at removing financial obstacles that prevent students from accessing higher education, particularly those from households that struggle to meet tuition and other education-related expenses.

Ruto acknowledged that the revised university funding model, which was introduced to direct more support to students from disadvantaged backgrounds, had not fully addressed the financial difficulties experienced by some families.

"In higher education, we initially reformed the funding model to provide greater support to students from less privileged families, but we recognize that even with this support, tuition and the costs associated still remain a barrier to many families," Ruto said.

He said the government was now seeking additional measures to ensure that learners would not be forced to stay away from their institutions because of their parents' inability to meet education costs.

"We have therefore gone further. Under the Tertiary Education Placement and Funding Bill 2026, now before this Parliament, we are proposing that going forward, no student admitted to our universities, TVET institutions, or Kenya Medical Training College will miss class on account of inability of their parent to pay," he added.

The President said access to education should be determined by a student's potential and commitment rather than the financial standing of their family or their place of birth.

"A child's future should be determined by their ability and effort, not their family's income or the county in which they were born," the President said.

He further noted that young people across the country had talent that deserved equal opportunities, regardless of their geographical or economic backgrounds.

"Talent is found everywhere and in every corner in Kenya, opportunity must be found everywhere. That is Usawa," he stated.

The Tertiary Education Placement and Funding Bill 2026 is one of six proposed education reforms introduced in the National Assembly in July 2026 as part of the government's wider plan to restructure the education sector.

Sponsored by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah, the Bill was published on July 24, 2026, before undergoing its first reading on August 11, 2026.

Among its key proposals is the establishment of a Tertiary Education Funding Authority (TEFA), which would take over student financing responsibilities currently handled through the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Universities Fund and TVET Funding Board.

The proposed authority would manage the administration of scholarships and student loans while coordinating the placement of learners in universities and other tertiary institutions.

The legislation also seeks to strengthen the role of the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) and establish a Tertiary Education Fund to support the new financing system.

Through the proposed changes, the government intends to bring student placement and financial assistance under one coordinated structure and address existing challenges in the management of higher education funding.

In September 2026, the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Education began collecting public views on the proposed reforms through nationwide participation forums. Parents, students and other stakeholders were invited to give their opinions before Parliament proceeds with consideration of the legislation.

However, the proposed changes have generated debate among education stakeholders, particularly regarding how scholarships will be administered, the treatment of students already enrolled in institutions and the proposed use of loans to finance higher education.

Questions have also emerged over how the new arrangement would balance government assistance with the obligation on students to repay loans after completing their studies.

The proposed legislation comes against the backdrop of changes to university financing introduced by the government, which replaced the previous system of direct government capitation to public universities with a funding model based on students' financial circumstances.

Under the current system, learners are assessed according to their household economic backgrounds and awarded different levels of government scholarships and loans. Parents are also expected to contribute towards the cost of their children's education.

Ruto said the arrangement had increased support for students from less privileged families but acknowledged that tuition and other related expenses continued to place pressure on some households.

Beyond student financing, the President highlighted other government measures intended to improve access to education, including the recruitment of teachers, construction of classrooms and expansion of student accommodation.

His administration has also embarked on the construction of hostels in universities, TVET institutions and KMTC facilities, with a combined capacity of 170,000 students, to provide safer and more affordable accommodation.

Ruto said the various interventions were part of a broader effort to narrow inequalities in education and ensure young Kenyans could pursue their ambitions without being limited by their family backgrounds.

The proposed protection against being locked out of classes over unpaid fees will, however, depend on Parliament's consideration and approval of the Tertiary Education Placement and Funding Bill 2026.