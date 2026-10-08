Ruto: 1.3 million youth to join technical colleges by year-end

President William Ruto has said Kenya’s technical training sector is attracting more young people, with enrolment expected to reach 1.3 million by the end of 2026 as students increasingly see practical skills as an alternative to university education.

Ruto said the growing numbers reflected a change in how young Kenyans view technical training, noting that some students who qualify for university are now opting for technical and vocational courses instead.

“By the end of this year, we will have 1.3 million young people in our technical training colleges. In fact, there are students who get admission to go to university, but they choose to go to technical training colleges instead. Why? Because every skill matters.”

He said the increase in enrolment showed that technical education was gaining recognition among young people who were looking for skills that could help them secure work or pursue their own businesses.

The President made the remarks during the graduation of workers who underwent Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) certification through the Nyota programme.

President William Ruto(R) having a chat with Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua during NITA graduation ceremony at State House, Nairobi, on October 8, 2026. — PCS

The graduation was aimed at highlighting the importance of recognising skills acquired outside the formal education system, including practical knowledge gained through work and experience.

Ruto said the recognition of such skills was part of a wider change in the country’s approach to education and training, where success should not be measured only by university qualifications.

The approach places greater value on craftsmanship, technical ability and practical experience, recognising their role in helping people find work, start businesses and contribute to the economy.

The President said the growing interest in technical institutions was evidence that attitudes among young Kenyans were changing, with more people appreciating that different forms of skills can lead to economic opportunities.

The RPL certification under the Nyota programme is also intended to give workers with practical experience formal recognition of their abilities, allowing skills gained outside conventional education to count towards recognised qualifications.

The development points to a broader shift in Kenya’s education and skills system, with technical competence and hands-on experience being given greater weight alongside traditional academic qualifications.

Ruto said the country needed to recognise the value of different skills as it prepares young people and workers for employment, enterprise and a changing economy.